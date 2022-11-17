5G to account for 2% of India’s GDP by 2030: Study

The report noted that the 5G sector in India will generate revenues of nearly $180 billion by 2030

5G telecom networks are expected to represent nearly 2% of India’s GDP by 2030, according to a recent report by India’s National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and Arthur D. Little.

The report anticipates that the 5G sector will generate revenues of nearly $180 billion by 2030.

“With over 500 million 5G users in India by 2030, 5G can be truly transformational for the economy. With public and private 5G networks enabling use cases across multiple sectors such as mobility, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, energy and utilities, 5G can have an impact of over $180 billion on India’s economy in 2030,” said Barnik Chitran Maitra, managing partner of Arthur D. Little India and South Asia.

According to the report, 5G is expected to create new value through “hyperconnectivity” and become a catalyst for digital transformation across industries in India. Sectors such as healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing and retail are expected to benefit the most from the large scale adoption of 5G technology.

“For India, 5G provides an opportunity for industries to augment the pace of digitization at the grassroots level and for consumers to gain with economies of scale,” said Debjani Ghosh, president of NASSCOM.

“Achieving this will require effective ecosystem collaboration between telcos, OEMs (original equipment makers), infrastructure companies, and the Government to increase consumer adoption and market readiness to unlock largescale benefits of 5G,” Ghosh added.

Indian telcos Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have started to gradually deploy 5G infrastructure across the country.

Reliance Jio Infocomm recently launched the beta trial of its 5G services in parts of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The carrier confirmed that its 5G service is offered through the 5G Standalone architecture and through a mix of wireless spectrum across the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands. It uses carrier aggregation that combines these 5G frequencies.

The telco also said it expects to provide full 5G coverage in the city of Kolkata by June 2023, while major parts of the city will be covered with this technology by next month, according to local press reports.

Jio also said it expects to launch 5G in the city of Siliguri in the coming days.

Last month, Airtel announced the launch of 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

This week, Bharti Airtel said that its 5G service has been recently activated in the cities of Gurugram and Panipat. The carrier also aims to launch 5G in the city of Kolkata in the near future, according to local press reports.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel announced that it has already reached 1 million unique 5G subscribers in less than 30 days since it had commercially launched this technology in certain areas of the country.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is currently in talks with several venders for the supply of 5G gear. The telco is also seeking to obtain financial resources for the launch of its 5G network.

Indian state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) could launch 5G services by August of next year, according to recent press reports.