Deutsche Telekom invests $25M in cloud start-up

Teridion Technologies provides multi-cloud WAN systems to connect business premises to cloud centers

Deutsche Telekom has invested $25 million in Teridion Technologies, a cloud connectivity software start-up that the operator has been working with since early 2022, to strengthen its connectivity offering to enterprises.

Per the deal, Matthias Budde, Deutsche Telekom’s SVP of group strategy and transformation, will join Teridion’s board.

Srini Gopalan, Deutsche Telekom board member for Germany, said the investment carries dual importance for the operator: “Investing in this start-up is economically attractive. We believe Teridion will become a leader in cloud-based connectivity,” said Gopalan. “In addition, with Teridion’s product portfolio, we offer our customers the best connectivity currently available via the cloud.”

In January, Deutsche Telekom selected Teridion’s multi-cloud based WAN as a Service solution for its enterprise internet backbone to enable reliable and fast connectivity. At the time, the operator took a minority equity stake in the cloud company as part of the partnership.

“At Telekom we are keen to create the best products for our customers. To do this, we count on reliable partners with innovative solutions; and that is exactly what Teridion brings to the table,” Peter Arbitter, SVP Portfolio- & Product-Management, SVP Business Unit SD-X – Enterprise Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, said in January. “Deutsche Telekom is known for its highly reliable services. Teridion’s network will enable Telekom to deliver a high-performance Internet connection to its enterprise customers globally.”

Teridion, formed in 2013 and based in Israel, provides multi-cloud WAN systems to connect business premises to cloud centers and applications. Other Teridion backers include Singtel’s Innov8, Jerusalem Venture Partners and Magma Venture Partners.