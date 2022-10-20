TBT: Google plans a push in mobile; Handset locking and portability, oh my; Alltel acquired by PE … this week in 2007

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on those sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

FCC wants faster number porting

The Federal Communications Commission called for an end to delays in porting telephone numbers from one carrier to another, an action responding to complaints from some wireless operators about the lengthy, bureaucratic process of transferring wireline numbers to mobile-phone service providers. “I … support the actions to streamline the process and time required to switch from wireline to wireless service in order to provide consumers the ability to change providers without undue burden or delay,” stated FCC Chairman Kevin Martin. The FCC concluded local number portability validation for a simple number port should be limited to four fields including the 10-digit telephone number, the customer account number, 5-digit zip code, and a pass code, if applicable. The agency also tentatively concluded simple ports should be completed within in 48 hours. For wireless carriers, local number portability delays amounts to a competitive issue. For one Democratic FCC member, the ruling suggests even more. … Read more

Sprint, Verizon settle handset locking and portability lawsuits

Here’s just one reason the mobile-phone industry wants Congress to approve expanded federal pre-emption: lawsuits galore in a California state court that have ensnarled national carriers and prompted some to settle. More than a dozen handset locking and early termination fee cases have been consolidated in California Superior Court, county of Alameda. There is now end in sight for some of those cases. Sprint Nextel Corp., the No. 3 cellphone operator, entered into a far-reaching settlement. “We believe the settlement is fair and reasonable,” said Matt Sullivan, a spokesman for Sprint Nextel. Under the settlement, Sprint Nextel has agreed to disclose the phone lock code to consumers; assist customers with non-Sprint Nextel handsets to activate them on Sprint’s network, where possible, and notify Sprint Nextel direct and indirect retailers of these policies. In addition, Sprint Nextel agreed to provide these benefits not only in California and Florida, but nationwide. Scott Bursor, lead counsel for the class in the AAA arbitration and co-lead counsel for the class in the California case, said the Sprint Nextel settlement parallels a similar settlement with Verizon Wireless. “Both of these settlements will make it significantly easier for consumers to use their CDMA phones to subscribe to service on the networks of other CDMA carriers,” said Bursor. “Together, both of these settlements are tremendous victories for consumers and for free competition among cellphone carriers.” However, Verizon Wireless settled even though the No. 2 cellular carrier says it does not lock cellphones. … Read more

Rumors about on Google’s new mobile focus

Google Inc. is reportedly close to entering the wireless space in a big way. Much has been speculated about the search giant’s plans for mobile, ranging from branded devices to advertising-supported minutes and open operating systems. But, Google is ready to pull the wraps off everything it’s planning in the space within the next two weeks, according to a story in today’s Wall Street Journal. It has set out an ambitious goal of “making applications and services as accessible on cellphones as they are on the Internet,” the newspaper reported. Google reportedly wants wireless subscribers to get a greater variety of services available to them on their cellphones. Yet, Google has a mountain to climb on its way there: carriers. The company is expected to announce its suite of advanced software and services that it hopes to convince handset manufacturers to bring Google-powered devices to market by the middle of 2008, unnamed sources told the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported that the search giant has approached several U.S. and foreign handset makers about its plans. Google is also reportedly seeking partnerships with operators. … Read more

Boingo buys Sprint Nextel airport Wi-Fi networks

Wi-Fi hot spot provider Boingo Wireless Inc. said it acquired Wi-Fi networks at seven airports from Sprint Nextel Corp. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The purchase includes a roaming component that will allow Sprint Nextel customers to gain access to Boingo’s hot spot network. Sprint Nextel customers will be able to use Boingo services at various airports as well as more than 100,000 Boingo Wi-Fi locations globally.

Boingo charges $8 per day for 24 hours of Wi-Fi access and $22 per month for unlimited access to North American hot spots. The new Boingo airports include the William P. Hobby and George Bush International airports in Houston; Memphis International; Milwaukee General Mitchell International … Read more

Alltel acquisition by private equity groups gets FCC approval

The Federal Communications Commission approved the $27.5 billion acquisition of Alltel Corp. by private-equity firms TPG Capital L.P. and the Goldman Sachs Group Inc., despite criticism by several members over linked universal service and enhanced 911 conditions.

Atlantis Holdings L.L.C. is the holding company for TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs. While agency concluded that the transition would not harm wireless service competition, it set special requirements to address concerns about universal service and E-911. As such, the FCC imposed an interim cap on high-cost, competitive eligible telecommunications carrier support-based on 2007 levels-provided to Alltel as a condition to approval of the deal even though the agency has yet craft a broad universal service reform policy. But there’s an escape clause to the universal service: E-911 compliance and the filing of certain universal service support data. “The condition being imposed in today’s merger is even more piecemeal than what the [Federal State] Joint Board recommended in May. I fear that the condition will be an even greater hindrance to rational, comprehensive USF reform,” stated Commissioner Michael Copps. “Additionally, it is disappointing to me that the commission imposes this condition when the Joint Board currently is working hard to provide the commission a recommendation on broader reform.” Fellow Democrat Jonathan Adelstein also criticized the crafting of the restrictions on the Alltel-Atlantis deal. … Read more

