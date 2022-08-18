FirstNet board approves $358m budget

“Cellular devices are centric to what we’re doing,” LAPD commander tells the FirstNet board

The First Responders Network Authority board has approved the agency’s budget for fiscal year 2023, with the majority going toward network reinvestments with partner AT&T.

The budget allocations fell into three categories: $190 million for network reinvestment, $84 million for the FirstNet Authority’s operating budget and $84 million in reserves.

“This budget ensures the FirstNet Authority remains a good steward of funds for public safety and supports our priorities in the areas of contract oversight, organizational health, stakeholder engagement, and future planning and investments,” said Acting FirstNet Authority CEO Lisa Casias. “It positions the FirstNet Authority to continue to invest in the network and in our organization, as we work with public safety to deliver the best possible network experience for them.”

In an update to the board during its meeting yesterday, Casias outlined priorities for the year that included a transition from the initial network build-out to a larger focus on network enhancements and continuing to meet with first responders around the country to discuss their needs and how the network can meet them. The board uses the established FirstNet roadmap to guide its reinvestment priorities.

Speakers during the meeting included Commander Randy Goddard of the Los Angeles Police Department, who spoke about how the LAPD uses FirstNet and cellular technology for officers to perform more tasks in the field.

“We’re relying more on these cellular devices than our radios. We’ll always have the radios, as needed, but cellular devices are centric to what we’re doing,” Goddard told the board.

"We're relying more on these cellular devices than our radios. We'll always have the radios, as needed, but cellular devices are centric to what we're doing." –@LAPDHQ Commander Randy Goddard reflects on transition to new tech in public safety pic.twitter.com/Co1ANiZ7Qg — FirstNet Authority (@FirstNetGov) August 17, 2022

FirstNet turned 10 this year. The agency says that there are 3.7 million connections on its network, and that it serves 21,800 agencies spread across every U.S. state and territory. By March of 2023, it expects that more than 1,000 new cell sites across the country will have been built to further the FirstNet deployment with AT&T; its coverage now reaches about 95% of its coverage goals and the organization also has a fleet of about 150 deployables, from blimps to cells on trucks, that can be deployed to provide coverage for large events, emergencies or disaster recovery.

FirstNet has opened a virtual and augmented reality testing facility at its technical headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. Read more about the lab here.