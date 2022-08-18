YOU ARE AT:CarriersVerizon awarded $28.35 million US DoD contract
Verizon awarded $28.35 million US DoD contract

Verizon will provide integrated voice and data services to the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Verizon a new $28.35 million contract. Verizon will provide Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic with integrated voice and data services via central office-based facilities to defense activities at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia.

The contract, expected to be completed by September 2027, will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option. There is the option to extend services, a move that would bring the total estimated value of the contract to $31.71M, the DoD stated.

Previous U.S. Government contracts won by include a series of task orders worth $966.5 million and awarded this past March, which detail network modernization services and technical support at the Pentagon, the DoD National Capital Region (NCR) and Fort Belvoir, and an earlier $495 million agreement to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency, Layer 2 wide area network services in support of critical research.

“The U.S. Dept. of Defense is at the forefront of technology modernization, and we are proud that Verizon has been selected to grow our existing partnership and continue to serve as its digital transformation partner,” Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon said previously, adding that the carrier is “in lock step with DoD’s strategic priorities.”

