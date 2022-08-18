Next G Alliance announces general council, 6G research priorities

Research council members will work with the U.S. and Canadian governments as well as private-sector 6G research communities

ATIS’ Next G Alliance announced the formation of the Next G Alliance (NGA) research council and publication of its 6G research priorities.

The entity noted that these actions are the first steps with the aim of aligning the future vision for future 6G systems in North America.

The alliance also highlighted that the research council will bring together industry and academic experts from the NGA to collaborate on the development of a North American 6G research strategy. Research council members will also advance research goals established by the NGA, working with the U.S. and Canadian governments as well as private-sector 6G research communities.

“Developing an action plan to advance NGA goals in unison with the government and 6G research communities is the Research Council’s first step,” said Next G Alliance Managing Director Mike Nawrocki. “The goal is to assess the current public and private sector research landscape in North America and advance collaborative opportunities that put North America at the forefront of 6G research and global leadership.”

The Next G Alliance recently released a new report with recommendations forecasting the technologies that will be needed to advance the 6G future as well as areas in which further research is required on North American 6G priorities.

The new report defines the specific technologies needed to fulfill the vision in the National 6G Roadmap, also developed by the Next G Alliance.

The report provides an overview of forty-seven key 6G candidates spanning the areas of: Component Technologies; Radio Technologies; System and Network Architecture; Network Operations, Administration, and Maintenance (OA&M) and Service Enablement; and Trustworthiness — Security, Reliability, Privacy, and Resilience.

Meanwhile, Next G Alliance and Europe’s 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange information regarding their work programs in areas of “mutual interest” in the field of future 6G communication systems and networks.

The Next G Alliance said that the agreement also covers collaboration on joint activities, including workshops, seminars, webinars and trials on 6G-related topics.

Earlier this year, ATIS’ Next G Alliance and Japan’s Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium (B5GPC) signed a MoU to cooperate on future 6G wireless networks.

The agreement stipulates how the two organizations may exchange information and publications related to 6G wireless networks. It also covers how they may engage in collaborative research and development projects including jointly organizing international communication and exchange events and establishing and implementing cooperative joint projects and programs.

In December of 2021, ATIS’ Next G Alliance and the 5G Forum in Korea had signed a MoU to boost cooperation in next-generation mobile communications.

Collaboration between the two organizations may also include: exchange of information regarding 6G technology trends; discussion on developing 6G roadmap; collaboration on global standardization and spectrum; analysis of socioeconomic aspects of 6G, and other areas as agreed between the two organizations regarding 6G promotion.