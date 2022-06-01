ATIS’ Next G Alliance presents 6G apps, use cases

The Next G Alliance is an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the next decade

ATIS’ Next G Alliance released a report presenting the use cases and applications for the future 6G network.

The report, dubbed ‘6G Applications and Use Cases’ examines the drivers of future applications that have the potential to shape development of next generation mobile communication technologies. The Next G Alliance report shows how new applications, many of which are still being envisioned, will impact virtually all aspects of society and industry.

“By taking a proactive view of 6G applications and their potential, the Next G Alliance is developing the North American perspective on what is required to fuel the success of a host of applications that will shape the 6G future,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “The goal is to foster innovation so that emerging applications can drive the evolution of the 6G network.”

Four categories of use cases are presented in the report: Network-Enabled Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Multi-Sensory Extended Reality, Distributed Sensing and Communications and Personalized User Experiences. Requirements and characteristics of use cases for these categories are included in the report, ATIS said.

These future applications are integrated into the “Six Audacious Goals” published in February 2022 in the Next G Alliance Report: Roadmap to 6G. The goals cover: trust, security and resilience; an enhanced digital world experience; cost-efficient solutions to span all aspects of the network architecture; distributed cloud and communications systems; an AI-native network; sustainability related to energy efficiency and the environment at the forefront of decisions throughout the life cycle.

Ki-Dong Lee, assistant VP, LG Electronics USA, and chair of the Next G Alliance Applications Working Group, said: “Aligned with the Next G Alliance’s Six Audacious Goals, this report is the product of significant efforts from the Applications Working Group leadership team and its members. It delivers forward-looking ideas addressing the four foundational use case areas, largely based on in-depth consideration of current and past generations of mobile services and market trends. The result is high-level insight into how human-centric 6G services could help improve the quality of everyday life.”

Launched by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), the Next G Alliance is an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the next decade, through private-sector-led efforts with the initial focus on as-yet-unstandardized 6G systems.

Last month, ATIS’ Next G Alliance and Japan’s Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium (B5GPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on future 6G wireless networks.

The MoU stipulates how the two organizations may exchange information and publications related to 6G wireless networks. It also covers how they may engage in collaborative research and development projects including jointly organizing international communication and exchange events and establishing and implementing cooperative joint projects and programs.

In December of 2021, ATIS’ Next G Alliance and the 5G Forum in Korea had signed a MoU to boost cooperation in next-generation mobile communications.

Collaboration between the two organizations may also include: exchange of information regarding 6G technology trends; discussion on developing 6G roadmap; collaboration on global standardization and spectrum; analysis of socioeconomic aspects of 6G, and other areas as agreed between the two organizations regarding 6G promotion.