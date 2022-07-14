TBT: Lucent lands Verizon EV-DO network contract; Operators eye EDGE; Nokia mid-aughts tech strategy … this week in 2004

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on those sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

Lucent lands deal to deliver Verizon’s EV-DO network

Lucent Technologies Inc. reinforced its CDMA profile and its place in the heart of Verizon Wireless with a whopping $5 billion contract with the biggest wireless carrier in the United States. The deal, which replaces its agreement in March 2001, jolted the vendor’s stock upward by 3.85 percent to $3.51. The expired contract also was valued at $5 billion. Both companies said the new agreement includes the $525 million contract announced in March, which named Lucent as a key supplier for Verizon’s BroadbandAccess high-speed data network. “With this agreement, Lucent will continue as Verizon Wireless’ primary next-generation network infrastructure supplier,” said both companies. “For Lucent, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” remarked Michael Grossi, principal at consulting firm Adventis. “For Verizon, it is a necessary step. Verizon has historically prided itself on its quality and reach of its networks.” He said Lucent will see this as an opportunity to make inroads to Sprint, which will announce a deal of the same scope. He explained the deal provides a chance for Lucent to demonstrate their equipment and engineering. Under the deal, Lucent will supply equipment, software and services to Verizon’s CDMA2000 1x EV-DO network. … Read more

Operators eye EDGE

BELLEVUE, Wash.-Once considered a technology with little future, EDGE networks currently number more than 100, according to industry association 3G Americas. The group said more than 100 operators in 63 countries from all regions of the world are in various stages of readiness for EDGE technology. In addition to the 28 operators offering commercial EDGE services to customers, there are 32 operators actively deploying EDGE, 33 planned EDGE deployments, eight operators with EDGE-capable networks, and seven other operators with EDGE networks reported in the trial phase. … Read more

Virgin Mobile strikes Comedy Central content deal

Prepaid wireless provider Virgin Mobile USA L.L.C. added content from Comedy Central to its already extensive data content selection provided by a number of youth-oriented brands including MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon. The agreement with Comedy Central, which Virgin said is part of a broad ongoing strategic alliance with MTV Networks, will provide special Comedy Central games, screen savers, wallpapers, news alerts and voice greetings. Virgin noted that the initial exclusive content will revolve around the Comedy Central show “Crank Yankers,” with additional content from other shows, including “South Park” and “Drawn Together,” set to follow later this year. “The strong performance of other MTV Networks content on Virgin Mobile phones proved to us the value of bringing Comedy Central to this medium,” said Cathy Tankosic, senior vice president of marketing for Comedy Central. … Read more

College students show interest in Bluetooth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.-Short-range wireless technologies like Bluetooth have a promising future, according to the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, which recently surveyed 5,000 college students on the topic. More than half of the respondents recognized Bluetooth wireless technology, and 11 percent said they are currently using it, according to the Bluetooth SIG. “We believe these results give us a preview of Bluetooth demand in the coming years-for the technology in general, as well as for specific applications such as hands-free in the automobile, wireless printing and peer-to-peer gaming.” According to the group, 35 percent of respondents to the survey said they talk on their phones while driving one to three times per week, 24 percent said they use phones while driving at least once a day, and 13 percent said they use their phones every time they drive. … Read more

Pre-teens spend more money on mobile than candy, report says

LONDON-The global market for pre-teen mobile services could reach $43.1 billion by 2009, according to a new report by Visiongain Ltd. The pre-teen market includes children between the ages of 5 and 14, according to the new report, “Targeting the Pre Teen Mobile Market-Analysis and Forecasts 2004-2009.” Pre-teens spend twice as much per week on mobile phones as they do on sweets, said the report, and they have an increasing amount of disposable income. However, this group has been difficult to market to due to ethical concerns surrounding selling mobile phones to children … Read more

UWB standards battle

The standards deadlock over ultra-wideband technology between the Multiband OFDM Alliance and the Direct Sequence UWB Forum continued at the IEEE conference this week. This time, however, it had an unexpected twist. In the vote tally often won by MBOA, the other side won what is described as a down select vote, albeit by one vote. In a 74-73 vote, the Motorola Inc.-led DS-UWB Forum edged out MBOA amid complaints that most members of the losing alliance did not attend and allegations that Motorola paid consultants to attend and pad its voting numbers. But the deadlock remains, because the Motorola-led group did not muster the 75 percent required for the confirmation vote. Indeed, the confirmation vote tilted against the DS-UWB forum in a 52-48 tally. “The vote shows that we are not keeping the industry at bay, rather that the momentum has shifted to our side,” said Martin Rofheart, director of UWB operations at Freescale Semiconductor Inc., a Motorola spin-off. The next meeting will take place in Berlin in September. “It’s no big deal,” remarked Jeff Ross, executive vice president of Alereon Inc., which belongs to the MBOA side of the aisle. He explained that Motorola’s victory did not amount to any momentum for the direct sequence standard, adding many MBOA members did not attend. … Read more

Nokia’s CTO talks tech

As a company that tends to generate most excitement regarding its bottom line, Nokia Corp. for the most part has been unruffled in the recent turbulent seas of the wireless industry. Even when the industry stumbled as in the past few years, the firm never wavered. Some layoffs and plant closings here, some policy tweaking there, but the Finnish giant always returned promptly to the dramatic quiet of its profits. Nokia may not be everyone’s friend, but most love to partner with the giant. A champion attracting little malice, Nokia belongs to groups and standard bodies and seems to work best within those traditional boundaries. Yet, its conservative image seems to be giving way to that of a lone player focused on its bottom line. Indeed, recent stumbles in earnings have led the world’s largest handset manufacturer to consider cutting handset prices to re-gain market share, an unusual move for the company. And Nokia is carving out its own path in Push-to-talk over Cellular and recently dropped out of the WiMAX Forum, only to quickly decide to come back to the WiMAX Forum fold, although the company has not yet rejoined. Nokia said it is committed to working with other players to set a standard for the technology. Likewise, on PoC, Nokia claims to be dedicated to the standards, although it is at present at odds with other topflight players in the space, including Nortel Networks Ltd., Motorola Inc., L.M. Ericsson and Siemens AG. “Every company has to do continuous planning and evaluations,” said Pertti Korhonen, the company’s chief technology officer. Nokia’s decision to steer the industry in some instances while forging its own path in others is all related to Nokia’s vision, Korhonen said, Nokia’s desire to dream big and not lag in ambition in an industry suffused with new ideas, new players, new highs and lows. “I don’t think we have been that conservative,” said Korhonen. “We have to take some risk,” he said. “Some will fail … we have to make sure we are playing a solid game.” … Read more

