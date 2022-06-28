HPE, RedHat announce GreenLake collaboration

OpenShift, RHEL, and Ansible are bound for GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced Monday that Red Hat will bring its products to HPE’s GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform will be available in new service offerings coming on GreenLake, HP said.

GreenLake is HPE’s hybrid cloud Anything as a Service (XaaS) platform aimed at businesses and organizational digital transformation efforts. GreenLake hosts dozens of cloud services and can be either co-located, run on premises, in a public cloud or an edge environment. HPE boasts more than 1,600 enterprise customers of GreenLake and more than 120,000 users.

Red Hat senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem Success Stefanie Chiras emphasized Red Hat’s hybrid cloud bona fides.

“Red Hat and HPE are committed to enabling greater customer choice and flexibility, as many organizations look to accelerate digital transformation efforts and expand their hybrid cloud footprints. Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio offers a more consistent and scalable foundation for customers to optimize their cloud operations, from the datacenter to the edge. We are pleased to collaborate with HPE to integrate Red Hat technologies with HPE GreenLake platform, further supporting customer choice wherever needed,” said Chiras.

Big in Japan

HPE has seen a number of recent GreenLake wins in Japan. Digital transformation is at the heart of NTT West Group’s Regional Revitalization Cloud, for example. The subsidiary of the Japanese telco enlisted HPE’s help earlier this year, along with Microsoft Azure. Combining Azure Stack and GreenLake, the companies are working “to solve regional issues and help businesses and institutions accelerate their digital transformation” throughout Japan. The cloud program targets digital transformation initiatives at regional governments, Japan’s educational sector, and business and enterprise. NTT calls the effort a “regional information integration platform.”

HPE in 2020 first presented GreenLake as the platform to provide its as-a-service 5G portfolio. Those services include 5G Core Stack, vRAN and MEC services at the edge, and seamless Wi-Fi and IoT connectivity. Japanese telco Optage opted for GreenLake earlier this year to trial private 5G network capability.

Optage selected HPE 5G Core Stack, delivered via the GreenLake platform, for their private 5G testing. HPE 5G Core Stack is an open, cloud-native, container-based 5G core network software stack that HPE says helps customers accelerate the deployment of 5G. It integrates with previous generation networks and is future-ready for upcoming advancements in 5G standards, said the company. The HPE 5G Core Stack will be available as an integrated software and hardware platform, based on validated HPE Telco core and edge blueprints.