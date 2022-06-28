This week’s guest, Donna Johnson, the SVP of Marketing at Cradlepoint, discusses the evolution of SD-WAN over the years and how it is adapting to support 5G networks. She also details the progress of private cellular networks and the importance of having empathy in a leadership role.
Well, technically… there’s a lot that we need to reevaluate in a 5G world (Ep. 75): Cradlepoint’s Donna Johnson
