YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically… there's a lot that we need to reevaluate in a...
well technically

Well, technically… there’s a lot that we need to reevaluate in a 5G world (Ep. 75): Cradlepoint’s Donna Johnson

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GWell Technically...

This week’s guest, Donna Johnson, the SVP of Marketing at Cradlepoint, discusses the evolution of SD-WAN over the years and how it is adapting to support 5G networks. She also details the progress of private cellular networks and the importance of having empathy in a leadership role.

Previous article
HPE, RedHat announce GreenLake collaboration
Next article
Kagan: Public 5G vs. private 5G vs. hybrid 5G networks

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats