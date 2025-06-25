The BCC Research report found that North America has the largest market share in the global Wi-Fi 7 market

The global Wi-Fi 7 market is on track to hit $22.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report from BCC Research. The study predicts a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.5% between 2025 and 2030, as Wi-Fi 7 adoption accelerates across industries and regions.

The report provides a detailed analysis of current revenues and future growth opportunities. It segments the market by offerings, deployment locations and end users, while examining regional performance across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other areas. The study also looks at key trends, competitive dynamics, emerging technologies, and the role of patents. Profiles of major players spotlight strategies and innovations shaping this fast-moving sector.

Wi-Fi 7 promises ultra-fast speeds, reduced latency and advanced features like multi-link operation for greater stability — all essential for bandwidth-heavy applications such as 8K streaming, cloud gaming, AR/VR and enterprise networking. Major tech firms, including Qualcomm, Intel and Broadcom, are already delivering Wi-Fi 7 chipsets, with compatible devices ranging from smartphones to routers hitting the market.

Three drivers of market growth

One of the biggest drivers is the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT). According to IoT Analytics, there are an estimated 18.8 billion connected IoT devices worldwide — a 13% rise from 2023 — and so, demand for reliable, high-speed wireless connectivity has never been higher. That number is expected to soar to 40 billion by 2030. As previously reported by RCR Wireless News, Wi-Fi 7’s 320 MHz channels, 4096-QAM modulation and multi-link operation position it as a game changer for IoT, delivering the speed, efficiency and low latency needed for data-intensive applications.

It’s worth noting here that while Wi-Fi 7 is poised to become the backbone of next-generation IoT deployments, Quectel’s Wi-Fi Product Manager Lazaros Kapsias told RCR that its adoption in IoT may take longer than expected. While high-end consumer devices are already integrating Wi-Fi 7, many IoT products are still transitioning to Wi-Fi 6/6E. “For most IoT products, Wi-Fi 7 will only become relevant in their next design cycle — likely two to three years from now,” he said. “I don’t expect Wi-Fi 7 to become the dominant Wi-Fi technology in the IoT segment, in terms of units sold per year, much earlier than 2030.”

Smart cities and also play a major role in Wi-Fi 7’s growth, according to the report. These environments rely on dense networks of connected devices to manage lighting, security, traffic and more. Wi-Fi 7’s ability to handle large volumes of simultaneous connections makes it well-suited for smart infrastructure. Applications range from traffic management systems that use real-time data to optimize flow, to connected waste bins that signal when they need emptying, to environmental sensors that monitor air and water quality.

Another growth driver is the rising adoption of Wi-Fi-as-a-Service (WaaS). According to SNS Insider, the WaaS market is growing at 20.42% CAGR and is projected to reach $31.52 billion by 2032, up from $5.92 billion in 2023. Vendors such as Aruba, Cisco, Extreme Networks and Fujitsu are capitalizing on this trend. WaaS allows businesses to outsource Wi-Fi network management to third-party providers — an attractive option as Wi-Fi networks become more complex and mission-critical. The enhanced capabilities of Wi-Fi 7 are helping fuel demand for these managed solutions.

BCC Research also found that North America has the largest market share in the global Wi-Fi 7 market, a position the firm expects to be maintained throughout the forecast period.