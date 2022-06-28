Kagan: Public 5G vs. private 5G vs. hybrid 5G networks

As a guest on the TD Ameritrade Network with Nicole Petallides on The Watch List, I discussed what 5G looked like going forward for investors and which companies could be good investments. As a wireless analyst for more than three decades, I have seen the wireless industry on a rapid growth track full of ups and downs. Today, the 5G growth wave opportunity is larger and more expansive than ever before. But there still are strengths and weaknesses.

First, 5G of course represents an enormous growth opportunity for both companies and investors. This includes public wireless networks like Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, AT&T Mobility, US Cellular, C Spire and others. It also includes smartphone and tablet makers like Apple, Android and Samsung. Plus, network builders like Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, Samsung Networks, Oracle, Huawei and more.

However, the growth opportunity is larger than ever. It also includes private 5G networks and hybrid 5G networks like Kore and others. Let’s explore the differences between public 5G, private 5G and hybrid 5G networks.

Private 5G is used in a growing number of company offices, manufacturing plants, hospitals, colleges, military facilities and so much more. Entities who do not want to share the public network for security, privacy or any other limitations find private 5G desirable.

Many enterprise leaders consider whether to use public networks or build their own stand alone private 5G wireless network or hybrid 5G network.

Private 5G uses same technology but is more secure and prioritized

The technology is the same between public 5G, private 5G and hybrid 5G. The difference is in the rules, security and limitations of these networks.

Public 5G wireless networks offer the same level of service and security to all customers, business and consumers. The security risk is higher and comes from the public sharing the network. Also, when the network is busy, this can impact all users equally.

Private 5G wireless networks are operated privately by a group, a company or government agencies. They create a more secure wireless experience and are protected from busy times.

This puts more safety and control in the hands of the customer.

Verizon Business, T-Mobile Business, AT&T Business, Xfinity Business

Security is one of the key benefits to private networks. This is a higher level of commitment to keeping everything up to date and managing your own network.

Another benefit is in the way traffic is managed. Private 5G can give different people or groups a different priority.

Hybrid private 5G network are a mix between private and public

Hybrid private 5G is yet another solution. This is when a company, organization or government contracts with a public wireless network for a slice of their network pie.

In essence, the wireless carrier owns and operates the network including this section. However, this section is private and more secure, and traffic can be managed privately by the user.

This is less time consuming to the customer and requires less manpower. It is much quicker and easier than building and managing their own 5G network.

This solution is more secure than the public network, gives the group more control over traffic, but is owned and operated by a national wireless network company.

That means everything is kept up to date and remains secure by the networks own wireless experts.

Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Kore, US Cellular, C Spire offer private 5G

As we move ahead with the rollout of 5G on the public networks, private companies and governments are also rapidly installing and managing their own private networks.

This is an enormous growth opportunity for companies in the 5G wireless network building space.

In fact, often companies who don’t want to build and operate their own private network will work with one of the major networks like Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Kore and many others to create their own private section of the public network.

Kore is a company that contracts with a variety of wireless networks and provides their own private wireless service which can be more secure and controllable compared to public networks.

Qualcomm, Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung, Intel, Oracle private 5G

That way executives and companies can enjoy enhanced security without the headaches, the size and scope of an investment entering this space with a private network.

Going forward, I expect to see a high rate of 5G growth on a worldwide basis between both public and private networks for years to come.

I also expect to see more wireless companies whether that means networks or network builders offering solutions in this space going forward.

These are just some of the reasons public and private 5G represents a huge, growth opportunity for all the wireless players from networks to handset makers to network builders to software makers and more for the next decade.

And this is just one slice of the 5G pie. 5G is perhaps the largest growth opportunity the wireless industry has ever seen.

Bottom line, 5G represents one of the strongest growth opportunities for all ends of the wireless industry over the next decade. Next comes 6G and the party should continue.