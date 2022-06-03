Enterprise Cellular Coverage Simplifying Complex Problems (Ep 4)

Episode 4: “The big picture for digital transformation”

Beyond smartphone-specific use cases, cellular coverage inside buildings is key to unlocking the vast potential of the internet of things and deriving the value that flows from real-time, data-driven decision making.

In the final episode of this limited podcast series, Nextivity Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Kowal reiterates why businesses need to invest in in-building cellular coverage, the solutions and deployment models available to them, and highlights the role of cellular in unlocking untapped business value. Kowal also looks ahead to how Nextivity is working with its customers and partners, as well as following the trajectory of carrier investments, to stay ready to support a range of business critical, cellular-enabled solutions.

