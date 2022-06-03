YOU ARE AT:PodcastEnterprise Cellular Coverage Simplifying Complex Problems (Ep 4)

Enterprise Cellular Coverage Simplifying Complex Problems (Ep 4)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Episode 4: “The big picture for digital transformation”

Beyond smartphone-specific use cases, cellular coverage inside buildings is key to unlocking the vast potential of the internet of things and deriving the value that flows from real-time, data-driven decision making.  

In the final episode of this limited podcast series, Nextivity Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Kowal reiterates why businesses need to invest in in-building cellular coverage, the solutions and deployment models available to them, and highlights the role of cellular in unlocking untapped business value. Kowal also looks ahead to how Nextivity is working with its customers and partners, as well as following the trajectory of carrier investments, to stay ready to support a range of business critical, cellular-enabled solutions.

Nextivity Inc. develops the award-winning Cel-Fi products that optimize cellular coverage in enterprise, business, residential, and transportation applications. Cel-Fi products are self-configuring, carrier-approved, and unconditionally network safe; leveraging the IntelliBoost chipset to deliver the industry’s highest gain at the lowest cost per square foot. Cel-Fi is authorized for use in nearly 100 countries by almost 200 mobile network operators.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

