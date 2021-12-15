ATIS’ Next G Alliance, Korea’s 5G Forum partner on 6G technology

ATIS’ Next G Alliance and the 5G Forum in Korea announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in next-generation mobile communications.

Launched by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), the Next G Alliance is an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the next decade through private-sector-led efforts with the initial focus on as-yet-unstandardized 6G systems.

Meanwhile, the 5G Forum Korea is a non-profit organization with the aim of globally promoting evolution of 5G including 6G around year 2030.

“The Next G Alliance is developing the Next G Alliance Report: Roadmap to 6G. Taking a holistic view of the 6G marketplace and the broader environment, the Roadmap will establish the North American vision for 6G and beyond. Geared toward the eventual commercialization of 6G, it will address the full lifecycle of research, standardization, development and manufacturing and will be a major contribution toward shaping the networks of the future,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “Cooperation between the Next G Alliance and the 5G Forum will advance both organizations’ objectives in the development of the future global 6G mobile wireless ecosystem.”

“Since 2013, the 5G Forum has committed to 5G and 5G-Advanced promotion in both the private and public sectors over the entire cycle of 5th generation mobile communication. One of our key goals is to leverage the experience and resources achieved in 5G promotion for use in 6G and beyond. The 5G Forum has already started engaging in 6G pre-standardization activities such as the 6G Vision and the Technical Trends Report. In 2022, we are focusing our mission more on 6G and beyond. Our intent is that the MoU between the 5G Forum and the Next G Alliance will be the platform that mobile stakeholders in the private and public sectors of both countries use for collaboration in 6G promotion,” said 5G Forum Chairman Yihan Kim.

The MoU defines how the two organizations will exchange information on missions, goals and work activities, and explore areas of future cooperation. When the Next G Alliance completes the National 6G Roadmap in early 2022, collaboration may also include: exchange of information regarding 6G technology trends; discussion on developing 6G roadmap; collaboration on global standardization and spectrum; analysis of socioeconomic aspects of 6G, and other areas as agreed between the two organizations regarding 6G promotion.

Many other countries and regions, including China, the European Union, and Japan have also launched projects, programs, and alliances to shape the 6G framework and main business focus.

The initial commercial deployments of 6G technology are forecast to take place between 2028 and 2029, according to global tech market advisory firm ABI Research.

The research firm also said it expects the first standards for 6G to be ready by 2026.

