As network operators continue the shift to 5G and as they look for ways to bring the network closer to their customers, a call for simplifying network management has been issued. Gina Nienaber, the director of Product Marketing, Routing and Switching Portfolio at Ciena, comes on the podcast to discuss how the company is helping operators navigate some of the industry’s most pressing trends and challenges.
Well, technically… when network traffic changes, so must the architecture: Ciena’s Gina Nienaber (Ep. 72)
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.