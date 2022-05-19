Extreme Networks to deploy Wi-Fi, network analytics at Liverpool’s stadium

Verizon Business and Extreme Networks have recently announced a strategic partnership targeting large venues and stadiums across Europe and Asia Pacific

Extreme Networks announced that it has been selected by Liverpool Football Club as its official Wi-Fi network solutions provider and Wi-Fi analytics provider in a multi-year partnership.

Extreme Networks said that the deployment of these technologies at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium will begin later this year.

As a part of the agreement, Extreme will equip Anfield with Wi-Fi 6E access points to deliver the near-latest generation of wireless connectivity and enable fans to take advantage of digital amenities like mobile ticketing and concessions. It will also provide Liverpool FC with the infrastructure to roll out innovative and immersive new services like AR/VR in the future.

Extreme Networks noted that the wireless network will be managed by ExtremeCloud IQ, which helps stadium officials monitor and control Wi-Fi capacity and efficiency, configure devices and gain visibility into real-time analytics.

Drew Crisp, SVP of Digital at Liverpool Football Club, said in a statement: “This deal will provide supporters with the latest generation of wireless connectivity and enable them to take full advantage of our best-in-class digital offerings while visiting Anfield. Our home stadium is renowned for its storied history and Extreme will enable us to improve the digital fan experience on the ground, while also providing the critical insights we need to keep innovating and improving digital journeys for our fans.”

“Extreme will provide next-generation wireless connectivity and deliver a goldmine of network insights that will help Liverpool Football Club better understand its fanbase, unlock new revenue streams and improve overall matchday operations,” said Norman Rice, COO at Extreme Networks.

Earlier this month, Extreme Networks announced that it has selected Verizon Business as its technology deployment partner for the planned roll out of Wi-Fi solutions at Manchester United Football Club’s Old Trafford stadium. Under this specific deal, the two companies will provide HD-Wi-Fi connectivity to enhance the Club’s digital services such as mobile ticketing and touchless transactions.

Extreme Venue Analytics will also provide Manchester United with actionable insights from the Wi-Fi network, providing information such as app performance and usage, foot traffic flow and effectiveness of concessions, among others.

Verizon Business and Extreme Networks have recently announced a strategic partnership with the aim of providing connectivity and network solutions for large venues and stadiums across Europe and Asia Pacific.

The partnership was unveiled as part of the launch of Verizon’s International Stadium and Venue Practice.

Tailored solutions for stadiums and venues include Verizon private 5G capabilities, security solutions and High-Density Wi-Fi as well as professional consultancy services.

Extreme Networks noted that its solutions have undergone in-depth testing and verification in Verizon labs to ensure they meet the functionality, security and performance expected by Verizon customers.