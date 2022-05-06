Verizon unveils strategy for stadiums and venues in international markets

Verizon Business said the new strategy will focus on venues and stadiums in Europe and Asia Pacific

Verizon Business and Extreme Networks announced a strategic partnership with the aim of providing connectivity and network solutions for large venues and stadiums across Europe and Asia Pacific.

The partnership was unveiled as part of the launch of Verizon’s International Stadium and Venue Practice.

Scott Lawrence, group vice president of Verizon Business Europe, said: “Our partner ecosystem plays a key role in our International Stadium and Venue strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Extreme into this community. Given our history of success jointly deploying Verizon 5G and Extreme Wi-Fi solutions in some of the world’s largest and most prestigious venues in the U.S., we’ve formalized our relationship into an official strategic partnership that will enable us to continue to deliver that same level of expertise, innovation and impact to large venues across the European and Asia Pacific regions.”

“Together with Verizon, we’ve been able to completely transform the role that the network plays in how fans interact, engage and show brand affinity, while providing leagues, clubs and teams with insights that allow them to personalize and operationalize to perfection. Extreme Wi-Fi and Verizon 5G are better together when it comes to creating advanced and uninterrupted connectivity with high speed, low latency and high capacity – to power everything from mobile ticketing, cashless transactions and legalized sports betting to next-generation immersive experiences like in-stadium AR/VR,” said Norman Rice, COO at Extreme Networks.

Tailored solutions for stadiums and venues include Verizon private 5G capabilities, security solutions and High-Density Wi-Fi as well as professional consultancy services.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is currently deployed in more than 75 stadiums and arenas, a dozen airport and more 1700 cities across the U.S.

Extreme Networks also noted that its solutions have undergone in-depth testing and verification in Verizon labs to ensure they meet the functionality, security and performance expected by Verizon customers.

In a separate release, Extreme Networks announced that it has selected Verizon Business as its technology deployment partner for the planned roll out of Wi-Fi solutions at Manchester United Football Club’s Old Trafford stadium. Under this specific deal, the two companies will provide HD-Wi-Fi connectivity to enhance the Club’s digital services such as mobile ticketing and touchless transactions.

Extreme Venue Analytics will also provide Manchester United with actionable insights from the Wi-Fi network, providing information such as app performance and usage, foot traffic flow and effectiveness of concessions, among others.