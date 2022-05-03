Dell Technologies World 2022: Five key takeaways from Michael Dell￼

Michael Dell: The combination of edge and 5G is “a huge catalyst for…growth”

Dell Technologies Founder, Chairman and CEO Michael Dell this week opened Dell Technologies World 2022 in Las Vegas with a reflection on how the “twin engines of human inspiration and technology” foster innovation. As Dell advances its expansive enterprise business and cultivates market share in the telecoms sector on the back of the shift to cloud-native 5G and edge-centric deployments meant to help operators capture enterprise business, Dell Technologies sees a major growth opportunity.

Dell’s keynote speech sketched out some of the major trend lines influencing how enterprises leverage technology to improve process, productivity, performance in an effort to unlock new value and revenue streams. Below are five comments from Dell applicable to the telecom sector and the larger enterprise landscape.