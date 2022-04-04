YOU ARE AT:BusinessQualcomm acquires Arriver to bolster its 'digital chassis' concept ￼
Qualcomm acquires Arriver to bolster its 'digital chassis' concept

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
The “digital chassis” redefines the vehicle base framework to include digital components based on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors

Qualcomm has completed its acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners, giving the chipmaker access to the software company’s Driver Assistance assets. Automotive has been a huge growth story for Qualcomm, with revenues in this area expected to hit $3.5 billion in five years and $8 billion in a decade. This latest development, according to the company, will enhance its ability to deliver open, fully integrated and competitive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers at scale.

These ADAS solutions will be part of the company’s “digital chassis,” a concept introduced by CEO Cristiano Amon at CES 2022 that redefines the vehicle base framework to include digital components based on the company’s Snapdragon processors. This digital framework includes the Snapdragon Ride Platform for automated driving and ADAS, the Auto Connectivity Platform for cellular-connected services, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and precise positioning, and the next generation of the Snapdragon Cockpit, a digital cockpit and infotainment system.

“We remain committed to offering advanced solutions for all vehicle tiers and levels, and with Arriver’s Driver Assistance assets now part of the Snapdragon Ride Platform, we are better positioned to power the future of autonomous driving,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies. “We are thrilled to welcome the talented team from Arriver.”

Specifically, the chipmaker will incorporate Arriver’s Computer Vision, Drive Policy and Driver Assistance assets into its leading Snapdragon Ride Platform portfolio, a move that builds on its previous collaboration with Arriver, when owned by Veoneer. In addition to its ability to scale across a wide range of vehicle types, Snapdragon Ride platform’s modularity provides the flexibility to leverage software functionality developed by automakers.

Additionally, Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies have signed a new agreement ensuring the continuation of service and support for customers.

Speaking on the wider autonomous vehicle market, Amon at CES 2022, commented: “What we saw with the transition of the car into a completely more digital cloud connected and intelligent experience [is that] car companies started to develop a direct relationship with tech companies and chip set providers. That was taken to the whole next level when we look at the supply chain crisis and [have] the understanding of the importance of semiconductors […] in the digital evolution of the car.”

Honda, Volvo and Renault are among some of the automakers that will use elements of Qualcomm’s digital chassis components in their next-generation vehicles.

