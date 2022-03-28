YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureHuawei reports revenue down but profits, R&D spend up
Huawei

Huawei reports revenue down but profits, R&D spend up

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Network InfrastructureBusiness

Huawei CFO: “We are more capable of dealing with uncertainty”

As U.S. trade sanctions designed to cut off Huawei, and other Chinese firms, from accessing some technologies continue to take a toll, the Chinese technology giant today reported a year-over-year decrease in revenue. But that decline was offset by a major increase in annual net profits.

Huawei reported 2021 annual revenue just shy of $100 billion, down 28.6% from the previous year. Net profits increased nearly 76% to $17.8 billion. The firm also called out that R&D spend amounted to 22.4% of total annual revenue. Huawei noted in a statement it will “continuously increase” R&D investment.

Broken down by business units, Huawei’s two biggest lines of revenue–its carrier and consumer segments–both showed year-over-year revenue decreases. On the other hand, the enterprise business unit grew just more than 2%.

In terms of revenue by region, China remains far-and-away Huawei’s biggest buyer followed by EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, all of which showed year-over-year decreases.

Rotating Chairman Guo Ping noted performance was in line with projections. “Our carrier business remained stable, our enterprise business experienced steady growth, and our consumer business quickly expanded into new domains. In addition, we embarked on a fast track of ecosystem development.”

That ecosystem bit is a key part of how Huawei can continue developing robust product sets without access to some suppliers and technologies. Specifically, Huawei has an enterprise developer-focused ecosystem to support cloud sales, an open hardware/software play, its HarmonyOS mobile operating system, and in automotive involving more than 300 upstream and downstream partners.

Big picture, “Despite a revenue decline in 2021, our ability to make a profit and generate cash flows is increasing, and we are more capable of dealing with uncertainty,” CFO Meng Wanzhou said in a statement.

Click here to access to the full Huawei 2021 Annual Report.

Previous article
Virgin Media O2 selects VMware to modernize its network and boost 5G
Next article
‘We are a tech-co, not a telco… designed to prime’ – BT on the private 5G sales game

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats