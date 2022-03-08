Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson selects Nordic vendors for 5G expansion

Nokia will provide Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson equipment including base stations and 5G Single RAN for both indoor and outdoor coverage

Indonesian telecom group Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson has selected Nordic vendors Nokia and Ericsson to expand the telco’s 4G and 5G networks across the country.

In a release, Nokia said it has been selected by the carrier as the principal vendor to deploy and expand its 4G and 5G network across Indonesia in a three-year deal.

The comprehensive deal, which will see Nokia provide solutions from its latest AirScale portfolio, will cover an area of 1.4 million square kilometers including Sumatra island, Kalimantan island, Central Java and Surabaya city. The rollout is expected to begin this month.

Nokia will provide equipment including base stations and 5G Single RAN for both indoor and outdoor coverage.

The vendor noted that Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison will be able to upgrade to 5G services remotely with a software update or with a plug-in card.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are looking forward to supporting Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison in this crucial initiative to expand its coverage footprint and prepare the networks for more innovative 5G services in the near future. Nokia’s 5G-ready AirScale portfolio will help Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to launch next-generation services while helping it to bring down its operational expense.”

In a separate release, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said it has strengthened its partnership with Ericsson to further expand the carrier’s 5G footprint in Indonesia. The partnership will support Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to expand its 5G service coverage to several cities including Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, and Bekasi.

The new rollouts are an expansion of the 5G services introduced by the telco together with Ericsson in Jakarta in August 2021. Besides Jakarta, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson has deployed 5G services in some other cities in Indonesia including Solo, Surabaya, and Makassar.

In this 5G rollout extension, Ericsson is powering the network through Radio 6626, a three-sector dual-band radio that will help the carrier’s 5G network to increase its Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) 5G frequency capacity.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said: “This 5G network expansion is a realization of our commitment to support the Government’s mission to expand 5G coverage throughout Indonesia. We believe the 5G network will create a digital ecosystem that supports the needs of the digital economy. Through this strategic partnership, we are extending our commitment to the government to accelerate digital transformation in Indonesia.”

Jerry Soper, Head of Ericsson Indonesia, said: “5G will play a critical role in accelerating the digitalization of the economy and stimulating next-generation innovation for consumers and enterprises in Indonesia. We are confident that with our technology leadership and strong deployment capabilities across the globe, we will enable Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson to capture the full value of 5G connectivity through our energy-efficient products and solutions.”

Ericsson currently has 170 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique communications service providers globally, including 114 live commercial 5G networks.