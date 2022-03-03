VMware unveils vision towards 6G technology

VMware announced a collaboration with German research institutes for future 6G technologies

VMware unveiled its vision for Automating Life during Mobile World Congress 2022 as part of the firm’s path to future 6G technologies.

The U.S. company said this vision is underpinned by the fusion of cloud, networking and AI technologies. VMware noted that the path to a successful course to 6G, requires that these underlying technologies must align with the evolutionary cycle of human behavior, society, and technology as they influence each other to form an evolution continuum.

“This evolution continuum – the way people change, technology evolves, and society responds – is how VMware aims to shape its path to 6G,” said Kaniz Mahdi, vice president of distributed edge, at VMware.

VMware noted that TU Dresden, the Centre for Tactile Internet with Human-in-the-Loop (CeTI) and the 6G-life hub in Germany are working to enable humans to interact in quasi real-time with cyber-physical-systems in the physical or digital world over intelligent communications networks. The company said that enabling this type of interaction will promote equitable access to remote environments for people of different genders, ages, cultural backgrounds, or physical limitations.

“We’re thrilled to be working with VMware to further the research and innovations that are playing a significant role in the path to 6G,” said Frank Fitzek, professor and head of the Deutsche Telekom Chair of Communication Networks at TU Dresden. “We started 6G-life to provide new approaches for sustainability, security, resiliency and latency. This collaboration will help us advance our leading work in specific areas such as the Tactile Internet in the Cluster of Excellence CeTI, 5G communications networks, quantum communication and artificial intelligence methods.”

As the fusion of cloud, networking, and AI plays a pivotal role for 6G, novel concepts for distributed systems, data management, and computing are essential. VMware said that the Telecommunications Network Group at TU Berlin is developing novel solutions for future virtual edge computing, machine learning and networking, and distributed data management in the era of 6G.

“We are excited to start a collaboration with VMware,” said Falko Dressler, professor and chair for Telecommunication Networks at TU Berlin. “Virtualization at multiple layers of a mobile edge system introduces flexibility at a potential cost of added complexity. ML helps overcome this complexity arising from extreme virtualization on core-to-edge-to-end device continuum and opens up new frontiers for cutting edge research paving the path to 6G.”

