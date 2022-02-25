Net4Mobility to reach 90% of Swedish population with 5G by end-2023

The JV said it expects to reach nationwide coverage with its 5G infrastructure by the end of 2024

Swedish network company Net4Mobility, a joint venture created by local carriers Tele2 and Telenor, expects to reach 90% of the country’s population with its 5G network by the end of 2023, the company said in a release.

The JV also aims to reach nationwide coverage with 5G in 2024.

Tele2 and Telenor’ will also continue to modernize the 4G network, so that capacity increases by up to 200-300%, according to the partners.

“The expansion of 5G is probably the largest network modernization we have done for our users. This investment will not only provide a world-class 5G network, but also a much better 4G network,” said Björn Lindberg, network expert at Tele2.

So far this year, the expansion of 5G has begun in 37 locations and the operators have deployed 5G in Stockholm and Gothenburg and surrounding municipalities. During the first half of 2022, the company expects to deploy 5G in Malmö, Linköping, Uppsala and Visby.

“We are ready and our ambition is high. Work is taking place in several places in the country at the same time for a fast and stable roll-out rate. The supply of materials is also central in terms of access to semiconductors,” said Sara Kebert, network expert at Telenor.

In 2021, Nokia was selected by Net4Mobility to roll out commercial 5G services across Sweden.

The deal spans five years and will see Nokia supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio to help Net4Mobility improve legacy 4G performance while increasing capacity with 5G services, enabling a range of new use cases across Industry 4.0, entertainment, gaming, transportation, education and healthcare.

Net4Mobility was formed in 2009 and since then, has become Sweden’s largest RAN network, carrying approximately 60% of the country’s network traffic. Currently, 90% of the country is covered by its 4G network.

At the beginning of 2021, the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) completed a 5G spectrum auction through which it awarded frequencies to the country’s main operators.

PTS noted all 320 megahertz at 3.5 GHz was assigned, with Telia securing 120 megahertz for SEK760.2 million (currently $80.6); Net4Mobility 100 megahertz for SEK665.5 million; and Hi3G 100 megahertz for SEK491.2 million.

Meanwhile, Teracom Group took all 80 megahertz on offer in the 2.3 GHz band for a total of SEK400 million, PTS said.