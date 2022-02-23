The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN) released a whitepaper describing future 6G cases that will potentially emerge in the next decade.

Operators, technology suppliers and academic advisors participating in the NGMN alliance contributed their views on the potential use cases for as-yet-unstandardized 6G technology. NGMN noted that these predictions will feed into the ITU-R IMT Vision for 2030 and beyond, specifying future connectivity requirements, followed by the work of standards development organizations.

A total of 50 use cases were identified, categorized into 4 classes, and mapped into 14 generic use cases. The four classes of use cases are:

-Enhanced Human Communication – including use cases that have the potential to enrich human communications, such as immersive experiences, telepresence and multi-modal interaction.

-Enhanced Machine Communication – including use cases reflecting the growth in collaborative robotics, and autonomous machines, the requirement for sensing the surrounding environment and the need for robots to communicate among themselves and with humans.

-Enabling Services – including use cases that require additional features, such as high accuracy location, mapping, environmental, or body sensing data.

-Network Evolution – describing aspects related to the evolution of core technologies including AI as a service, energy efficiency, and delivering ubiquitous coverage.

The alliance also said that high-level analyses and assessments of use cases were conducted at an early stage in several areas,­ including potential technology components, feasibility, and differentiation to 5G. Aspects such as security, trust and privacy are also central in considering future technologies.

Luke Ibbetson, head of Group R&D at Vodafone and a member of the NGMN Board said: “Vodafone is optimistic about how technology innovation can enhance the future and improve people’s lives. Vodafone is delighted to be co-leading the NGMN 6G initiative and helping to define the role and purpose of 6G, together with our co-leads from other geographical regions and the broader NGMN community. We aim to build a digital society that enhances socio-economic progress, embraces everyone and does not come at the cost of our planet.

“6G is one of our strategic focus topics. Our 6G project is a true global collaboration among operators, vendors and research organizations as well as external stakeholders,” said Anita Döhler, NGMN CEO.

