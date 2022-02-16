Verizon Business Group CEO talks 5G monetization

Verizon sees 5G fixed wireless access, mobile edge computing, and private networks all driving revenue growth

Verizon Business Group CEO and Executive Vice President Tami Erwin this week joined Arden Media’s 5G Monetization Forum to discuss how the carrier is leveraging its network to create new service-based revenue streams. This multi-pronged strategy includes 5G-based fixed wireless access for consumers and businesses, public and on-premise mobile edge computing infrastructure, and delivering private cellular networks to enterprises.

Erwin explained that enterprise customers are investing in digitization to be more responsive while reducing cost and improving customer experience. To address the wide set of enterprise needs and align technology with desired business outcomes, Erwin said Verizon has made changes to how sales people are trained as well as tying compensation and quotas to customer outcomes.

This pivot to consultative enterprise sales “has moved us from being a business that focuses on transactions to really being a partner that enables a different kind of solution outcome for our customers,” Erwin said.

She also discussed Verizon’s partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, all of which are focused on “unlock[ing] the power of the cloud in our network.”

Watch the full interview with Erwin.