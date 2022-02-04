Singtel 5G goes MEC with Microsoft Azure

Singtel CEO: ”A key milestone for edge computing in Asia”

Singapore telco Singtel announced Thursday plans to bring multi-access edge compute(MEC) services to its 5G network using with Microsoft Azure. Singtel said the solution will be publicly available in the second half of 2022.

Singtel CEO, Group Enterprise Bill Chang called it “a key milestone for edge computing in Asia.”

“This solution enables enterprises to streamline the integration of 5G and MEC into business operations, facilitate the development of new solutions, and scale and transform their business,” he added.

Microsoft announced Azure Edge Zones in 2020 along with Azure Private Edge Zones. Azure Edge Zones bridge 5G networks to Azure’s global Wide Area Network (WAN). Azure sports almost 200 points of presence (POPs) in more than 60 regions worldwide, across 140 countries.

Microsoft is gradually opening new public Azure Edge Zones in coordination with CSPs. In the U.S., AT&T and Microsoft launched their first public Azure Edge Zone in Atlanta in 2021. It soft-launched in late November as a private preview. The companies plan to open others, including Dallas, this year.

In a statement noting the release, Singtel expressed confidence the 5G MEC service will help to accelerate innovation and growth both in Singapore’s public sector and private industry. The company pointed to 5G MEC’s security and performance as driving new “intelligent edge” scenarios. The telco also drew attention to the new cloud-service’s subscription model as an operational win for cash-sensitive businesses.

Singtel pushes 5G performance while Microsoft pushes the edge

Microsoft Azure for Operators CTO Victor Bahl recently called 5G MEC services the catalyst for “the next wave of innovation” for latency-sensitive applications and services.

“Microsoft believes the telecom edge is the catalyst creating a new world where the telecom and cloud industries join forces to eliminate duplication while creating a new era of latency-sensitive applications and services,” said Bahl.

Ericsson and Singtel said they hit a 5G milestone for Southeast Asia in December: 5.4 Gbps download speeds. The demo comprised Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core network solutions, a Qualcomm test device, and Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. The two companies are also working together to boost 5G adoption across industries in Singapore. The collaboration includes with industry partners in different market segments including energy, maritime, pharmaceutical, aerospace, financial services, retail and construction.

Singtel’s 5G network buildout across Singapore continues, and the company also continues to explore new ways to use it. The company unveiled new 5G Standalone (SA) use cases this past summer which included remote-control vehicle racing, 4K livestreaming, virtual tours and interactive tourism experiences, and hybrid work solutions featuring Samsung and Zoom.