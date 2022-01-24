Telstra deploys Ericsson private 5G for Australian not-for-profit

Telstra has leveraged Ericsson private 5G to provide its enterprise customer AgriFood Connect, an Australian not-for-profit organization, with an on-premise, dedicated 5G network that utilizes a single-server 5G dual-mode core, which facilitates both LTE and 5G Standalone (SA) simultaneously.

“The combination of a dedicated network in partnership with Telstra’s existing Network capabilities can facilitate the implementation of a whole variety of new and emerging technologies,” commented Telstra Network and Infrastructure executive Iskra Nikolova. “Challenging locations in regional Australia, where there is comparatively limited backhaul capacity, will greatly benefit from this technology. For example, a remote farming or a manufacturing business could embrace the latest advancements in video analytics and IoT connectivity, almost regardless of their location, with the data processed on site.”

The private 5G product has allowed AgriFood Connect to make use of industrial IoT capabilities over 5G Standalone, such as asset condition monitoring and the collection of data from machinery.

“This world first deployment in partnership with Telstra represents an important step towards automation and control through intelligent 5G connectivity,” commented Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand. “The Ericsson Private 5G platform will enable emerging industrial use cases across multiple verticals such as Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), AI, Automation, drone technology, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, and many more innovative 5G use cases made available through Ericsson’s robust Industry 4.0 partner ecosystem.”

Recently, Telstra and Ericsson claimed a new 5G upload speed milestone, reaching an upload peak rate of 986 Mbps in a live 5G demo at the carrier’s 5G Innovation Centre in Queensland, Australia. The demo also utilized Ericsson’s New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and carrier aggregation software features together and a smartphone form-factor test device powered by Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.