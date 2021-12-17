Telstra claims new 5G upload speed record with Ericsson, Qualcomm

Using carrier aggregation, the companies achieved an upload peak rate of 986 Mbps in a live 5G demo

Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm are claiming their third record-breaking data speed of late. In 2015, they broke the 1 Gbps barrier on 4G, followed by a new 5G download record in January 2021, and now, the companies have reached an upload peak rate of 986 Mbps in a live 5G demo at Telstra’s 5G Innovation Centre in Queensland, Australia.

The test combined the data rates from Telstra’s mid-band and high band (millimeter wave) spectrum using Ericsson’s NR-DC software feature with uplink four-component carrier aggregation (UL 4CC CA), which allowed four contiguous carriers of 100MHz to be combined. This, stated the companies, resulted in higher data speeds.

The demo also utilized Ericsson’s New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and carrier aggregation software features together and a smartphone form-factor test device powered by Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

Sibel Tombaz, head of Product Line 5G RAN at Ericsson, commented, “We continue to pursue new and innovative ways of enhancing the end-user impact of 5G. An uplink speed of close to 1Gbps using NR-DC and four-component carrier aggregation is the latest in a series of 5G milestones we have achieved in collaboration with Telstra and Qualcomm Technologies. This means users can enjoy vastly improved experiences from applications where quicker upload time makes a difference.”

According to a blog post written by Nikos Katinakis, group executive of Networks & IT at Telstra, this milestone will enable the carrier to “confidently implement these new technologies in [its] 5G network,” which will improve customer experience.

“But especially in situations like edge of cell connectivity and in-building coverage where the latest 5G standards can benefit you the most,” he continued.

Katinakis also wrote of Telstra’s 5G progress more broadly, stating that the carrier has expanded this service “rapidly this year with more than 4000 sites now in operation.” It’s next-gerneation coverage now reaches more than 240 cities and towns and covers more than 75% of the Australian population. The carrier expects to reach 95% of the Australian population by mid-2025.

“All this time, we’ve been working closely with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies to develop our 5G network to the highest standard, and this upload speed result marks another significant milestone for our collaboration,” wrote Katinakis.