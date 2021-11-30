Shannon Rosales Mirani, senior human resources business partner for global sales at Tanium, comes on the podcast to discuss how prioritizing diversity and equity helps the company to grow and innovate.
Well, technically… cybersecurity needs diversity: Tanium’s Shannon Rosales Mirani (Ep. 59)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.