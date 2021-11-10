‘The new frontier of spatial computing’: Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Spaces

T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom have signed up as official launch partners for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces platform

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its new Augmented Reality developer platform, the Snapdragon Spaces XR (extended reality) Developer Platform, and T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom are along for the ride as official launch partners.

Launching spring 2022, Snapdragon Spaces is a head-worn AR developer kit that the company said will “enable the creation of immersive experiences that seamlessly blur the lines between our physical and digital realities.”

Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR at Qualcomm, said the platform is “paving the way to a new frontier of spatial computing” for developers, who can use the platform to build 3D applications for AR glasses or add head-worn AR features to existing Android smartphone applications. They will also have access to a resource library of tools to help accelerate their projects.

“Snapdragon Spaces is designed to support the democratization of XR by taking a horizontal, open channel approach and we’re excited to have Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. help us commercialize and make this a reality,” he continued.

Because the AR glasses are expected to be companions to smartphones, T-Mobile US engineers and business leaders will work with startup participants in its Accelerator program to support the growing XR ecosystem by developing, testing and bringing to market new products and services built on the Snapdragon Spaces platform.

“5G is powering more immersive experiences that better connect us to people and things around the world, and glasses will be one of the first disruptive new product categories,” said Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile. “AR glasses will make a real impact for both businesses and consumers, but first we need to build the ecosystem of developers that will bring new applications to life, and Snapdragon Spaces is a critical step in making this happen.”

Just like T-Mobile US is tapping into its startup talent pool, Deutsche Telekom is utilizing its tech incubator hubraum to develop and launch XR programs.

“We and our colleagues at T-Mobile US are looking forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies on the launch of Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform. Together we will accelerate innovation to get closer to the vision of an AR metaverse,” commented Sean Seaton, head of group partnerships and devices at Deutsche Telekom.

Snapdragon Spaces is in early access with AR developers including Felix & Paul Studios, holo|one, Overlay, Scope AR, TRIPP, Tiny Rebel Games, NZXR, forwARdgame, Resolution Games and Trigger Global.