Fujitsu selected to take part in Canada’s Connected Coast project

The Connected Coast project aims to bring high-speed Internet to remote communities along coastal BC, Haida Gwaii and Vancouver Island

Fujitsu Network Communications’ hardware and software services have been chosen by the CityWest Connected Coast Network Corporation and Strathcona Connected Coast Network Corporation for the Connected Coast project to bring high-speed connectivity to rural and remote communities along the coast of British Columbia and around Vancouver Island.

Announced in 2018, the project will connect remote areas, including 48 indigenous communities, bringing access to remote working, online learning, telehealth services and emergency notifications.

“The Connected Coast project will empower rural and remote communities to decide how, when and what matters to them when connecting to high-speed internet capability,” said Navdeep Bains, Canada’s minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. “It allows communities and residents to tailor the connection to the needs of the region and the people. People living in these rural and remote areas are strong, independent people, and we know that letting them choose their way is the best way.”

Specifically, Fujitsu will supply its 1FINITY platform and Virtuora Network Control (NC) solution, as well as field services and project management to build the new fiber network. For the Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network, Fujitsu 1FINITY T300 Transport, S900 Switch and L100 Lambda blades will be used. In addition, the project will use the company’s Virtuora Network Controller (NC) to provide open, multi-vendor, software-defined networking (SDN) control and management.

Connected Coast project map (Image courtesy of Connected Coast)

“With the use of technology from Fujitsu, the Connected Coast project is another step closer to providing reliable connectivity to rural and remote coastal communities,” said David Leitch, chief administrative officer at Strathcona Regional District. “These communities will soon experience the same or better internet capability as their urban counterparts.”

Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, called expanding network infrastructure to remote coastal geographies “an ambitious undertaking,” adding, “We are proud to support Connected Coast’s digital transformation with our 1FINITY platform and Virtuora NC, helping them expand essential broadband access.”

The first group of communities will be connected before the end of this year, and project completion is expected in 2023.