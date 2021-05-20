Nokia selected by Sweden’s Net4Mobility for 5G services

Net4Mobility is the joint venture between Swedish mobile operators Tele2 and Telenor

Nokia has been selected by Net4Mobility, the joint venture between Swedish mobile operators Tele2 and Telenor, to roll out commercial 5G services across Sweden.

The deal spans five years and will see Nokia supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio to help Net4Mobility improve legacy 4G performance while increasing capacity with 5G services, enabling a range of new use cases across Industry 4.0, entertainment, gaming, transportation, education and healthcare.

Net4Mobility was formed in 2009 and since then, has become Sweden’s largest RAN network, carrying approximately 60% of the country’s network traffic. Currently, 90% of the country is covered by its 4G network. According to Jonas Edén, CTO of Telenor Sweden, the operators hope to offer 5G, which primarily utilizes the 3.5 GHz spectrum band in urban locations, to 99.9% of Sweden’s population by the end of 2023.

“I am very pleased that we can now begin the broad rollout of 5G in Sweden. The new generation network will mean a significant improvement for consumers and enable innovation, automation, and higher efficiency for companies,” commented Yogesh Malik, CTIO of Tele2.

In addition to its AirScale Base Stations and AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solutions, Nokia will also provide Net4Mobility with professional services, including integration, implementation and network optimization services.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said that the deal demonstrates the company’s “continued momentum for both radio and 5G across Scandinavia and the Baltic region.”