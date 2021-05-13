YOU ARE AT:5GAT&T to provide private 5G, MEC to USC's cancer research center
spectrum AT&T 5g coverage

AT&T to provide private 5G, MEC to USC’s cancer research center

By Catherine Sbeglia
5GBig Data AnalyticsCarriersCloud ComputingInternet of Things (IoT)

AT&T Business CEO: ‘5G is going to be a game-changer for the healthcare industry’

AT&T is deploying a private 5G network, as well as Multi-access Edge computing (MEC), at the University of Southern California’s (USC’s) Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine to support cancer research, treatment and wellness education.

The combination of AT&T’s MEC and millimeter wave (mmWave) network, called its 5G+ service, will allow for faster data capture and analysis and will power new applications within the facility, such 3D tumor imaging and digital bracelets for patients that will map their journey through the 80,000 square-foot facility, allowing for appointment alerts to be sent to patients anywhere in the facility.

“Data is at the core of everything we do at the Ellison Institute, and our work with AT&T enables us to capture and employ that data in meaningful ways that benefits science and our patients,” said Dr. David Agus, CEO, Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC. “This collaboration is developing programs to use 5G to collect data from patients, healthcare providers and scientists, as well as using the Internet of Things to effectively manage our clinic and labs. It’s an exciting step forward.”

Other specific goals for the private network include connecting sensors given to researchers and staff, as well, to achieve better insight into how much patient interaction is taking place. Further, because of the ultra-low latency promised by the 5G network, doctors will be able to use data collected on-site to make quick medical care decisions. Lastly, the Institute is interested in personalizing the patient experience by tracking the type of music and lighting a patient likes and then using this information to create a preferred atmosphere in their room.

“5G is going to be a game-changer for the healthcare industry,” said Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business. “One lesson from this pandemic is there is a strong need to be able to treat and monitor patients remotely. 5G’s fast speeds and lower latency can help expand the use of telemedicine. And it can help deliver the near real-time data healthcare providers need to make quick decisions. The future of healthcare is about delivering a personalized patient experience and improving outcomes. 5G is already helping to make that a reality.”

Last month, AT&T announced plans to deploy a similar network at the University of Connecticut’s (UConn) Stamford campus to help “advance academic programs that will explore new use cases and expand entrepreneurial activity.” The collaboration will enable 5G to support the UConn Stamford Data Science Initiative, as well as the work of a team of data science research faculty that is currently being hired.

In the case of the USC partnership, AT&T’s MEC technology is scheduled to go live at the Institute in June 2021, and rollout of the 5G+ millimeter wave network at the Institute is scheduled to start later in the summer.

Previous articleATIS’ Next G Alliance launches work program for 6G technology
Next articleSmartphones get the high score in gaming revenue, according to report

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News