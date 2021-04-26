YOU ARE AT:5GT-Mobile US combining its 5G network with Lumen's edge infrastructure
t-mobile
Image courtesy of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile US combining its 5G network with Lumen’s edge infrastructure

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5GBusinessCarriers

According to the “Un-carrier,” it wants to double its enterprise market share in the next five years. During a March analyst event, T-Mobile executives discussed the role of 5G in driving innovation into various enterprise verticals; EVP of T-Mobile Business Mike Katz said its 5G network is capable of providing a “superior alternative to AT&T and Verizon” and will get the company “top of mind for every CIO across America.”

When considering 5G as a mechanism for enterprise digitalization, distribution of compute out to the network edge is often discussed in the same breath given that a low-latency application will require data center capabilities spread out closer to where data is generated, like near a factory floor or logistics facility.

Addressing the edge piece, T-Mobile announced in April an arrangement with Lumen Technologies, formerly CenturyLink, that will see the carrier use Lumen’s edge infrastructure to help “enterprises effectively build, manage and scale applications across highly distributed environments.” Customers will be able to access Lumen’s “hundreds of thousands of on-net enterprise locations on the Lumen fiber network” using T-Mobile’s 5G network. Also part of the deal, T-Mobile will be “a preferred wireless connectivity partner for Lumen.”

Katz said in a statement that the combination of 5G and edge will help T-Mobile “break down industry barriers and deliver unparalleled network reach to enterprise and government organizations looking to optimize their applications across networks.”

Lumen has around 450,000 global route miles of fiber and 180,000 on-net buildings connected to 2,200 third-party data centers; it works with cloud providers Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud. Check out this installment of Jim Patterson’s The Sunday Brief for some commentary on the ebb and flow of Lumen’s business.

Lumen EVP and CMO Shaun Andrews touted the “powerful trifecta” of 5G, fiber and managed services. “T-Mobile’s expansive 5G footprint coupled with our extensive edge computing platform would provide enterprise developers with the best of both worlds to power the next wave of digital business.”

Previous articleCrown Castle ends Q1 with 40,000 towers: CEO
Next articleHackers shifted to target financial relief and healthcare during the pandemic: Keysight report

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News