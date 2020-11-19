Verizon calls for kindness as COVID-19’s impact continues

As 2020 is coming to a close, many are reflecting on a particularly challenging year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the world inside, where we tried to continue our work, our schooling and our lives from inside our homes. However, there are also those who continue to brave the outside world to ensure that the rest of us still have access to the services and products we need.

Verizon wants to thank those people. The carrier, in partnership with Capital One, Cellular Sales, GoWireless, Russell Cellular, TCC, Victra, Wireless Zone and The Antidote documentary, is launching “A Call for Kindness,” a movement to shine a spotlight on the dedicated people that continue to serve the community’s needs.

“Our employees are our family. And while a mask covers their face, there is a caring person behind each one,” said Krista Bourne, senior VP of Sales and Operations at Verizon. “Kindness holds the power to bring us together and helps us remember that we are more the same than different. Through these shared human experiences and connections, we will lift each other up in a time where a little kindness goes a long way. And together with our partners we hope to spread this feeling far and wide.”

According to Verizon, the kindness campaign reminds people to consider the face behind the mask when interacting with the company’s employees. They are someone’s parent, grandparent, sibling, partner and friend.

“Through this campaign we are re-committing to our customers that we’ll treat them like we do our own families and friends and we ask they do the same in return,” Verizon said in a statement.

Verizon is also asking front line workers to use #ACallForKindness to share who they are behind their mask.

Visit verizon.com/kindness for more information about getting involved or to watch videos profiling Verizon’s employees.