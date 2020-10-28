YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Jennifer Alvarez, Aurora Insight (Ep. 24)
Will 5G Change the World? Jennifer Alvarez, Aurora Insight (Ep. 24)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Aurora Insight Co-founder and CEO Jennifer Alvarez discusses the firm’s spectrum and infrastructure mapping technology, separates 5G marketing from 5G reality, and talks through the what the U.S. can do to ensure 5G serves as an engine for prosperity.

