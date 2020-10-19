Nokia announces global virtual event for communications service providers

Communications giant Nokia knows a thing or two about building networks, keeping people connected, and the demands placed on communications service providers heading into our new, uncharted post-COVID future.

In our new reality, it is the time for real ideas and progressive thinking – not old soundbites and product pitches. That’s why, on 10 November, Nokia is launching a one-of-a-kind virtual event “Real Talk”. Spanning multiple sessions and time zones, Nokia promises an insight-packed agenda that promises real ideas, real thinking, and real insights for communications service providers.

The line-up already boasts speakers like Chris Dancy, ‘the world’s most connected person’, cyber security expert, author and TED Speaker, Keren Elazari and CEO and Chief Economist of Macronomics, Graeme Leech, who join a speaker list that includes some of the world’s most influential and respected futurists and technology gurus.

The agenda promises to cover the most pressing issues faced by communications service providers, including topics like:

The need to scale the performance and resiliency of networks across all access technologies.

Unlocking business potential by creating new business models through partnerships and new ways to connect with customers

Building a better world through pioneering technology, to create a sustainable future and a digitally inclusive society

The event will be moderated by Canadian speaker, author, host, and entrepreneur Amber Mac, herself, an award-winning, international innovation and technology leader who’s been working at the forefront of digital innovation since the dotcom boom.

With an agenda and line up this big, you could literally spend all day soaking up the insights from this truly global event, but Nokia will make all sessions available on demand after the event so you can catch up and watch again.

It’s the virtual event of 2020 that’s got everyone talking, so mark your calendars for 10 November 2020 and join Nokia’s new CEO Pekka Lundmark along with the world’s leading minds in technology for some Real Talk.

