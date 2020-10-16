YOU ARE AT:5GChina Broadcasting Network officially becomes China’s fourth operator
5G China

China Broadcasting Network officially becomes China’s fourth operator

By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GAPACBusinessCarriersNetwork InfrastructureWireless

 

China Broadcasting Network Co. was established this week in Beijing, becoming the country’s fourth mobile operator, with a registered capital of CNY101.2 billion ($15.1 billion), Chinese press reported.

China Broadcasting Network will provide 5G services in partnership with China Mobile, and is also expected to offer 4G services in the future.

China Broadcasting Network’s five largest shareholders are China Broadcasting Network Corporation, with a 51% stake, State Grid Information & Telecommunication, Alibaba Venture Capital Management, Guangdong Radio Television Network and Beijing All Media and Culture.

In June 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology granted commercial 5G licenses to the country’s three major operators China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, as well as to China Broadcasting Network.

China Broadcasting Network currently has 80 megahertz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band and 100 megahertz in the 4.9 GHz band.

China Broadcasting Network has committed to invest CNY250 million to launch services in 16 cities across China. In May 2020, the company announced plans to deploy a nationwide 700 MHz 5G network in cooperation with China Mobile.

That agreement will enable China Mobile to improve its coverage using fewer base stations than with its 2.6 GHz network, particularly in rural regions across China.

Under the terms of the agreement, the operator will have access to China Mobile’s 2.6 GHz network and will also receive guidance and investment from the mobile operator. China Mobile will share its 2.6 GHz network on a paid basis, with China Broadcasting Network able to access its 2G, 4G and 5G infrastructure prior to the launch of the 700 MHz network.

In March 2020, the operator’s technical proposal of large-bandwidth 2×30-megahertz channels at 700 MHz has been adopted by 3GPP and enlisted in global 5G standards, making it the world’s first global 5G standard for large-bandwidth 5G low-band (sub-1GHz) spectrum and setting a new benchmark for the utilization of global 5G low-band spectrum resources.

China Broadcasting Network is the sole network operator in China authorized by the government to operate nationwide network providing cable TV, mobile, fixed broadband, satellite communication services as well as providing public safety services.

The Chinese government has been encouraging 5G partnerships in order to boost efficiency and accelerated network rollouts. In September last year, China Telecom and China Unicom had inked an agreement to cooperatively build a 5G mobile network, with the main aim of reducing costs. Under the “co-build, co-share” deal, the carriers will work together to outline districts in 15 cities for the network construction.

Chinese telcos have already deployed 600,000 5G base stations across the country, while cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing are already fully covered by 5G technology.

Previous articleWhat kind of consumer environment is iPhone 12 launching in?
Next articleCommScope to power in-home connectivity with 10G broadband

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News