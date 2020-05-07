YOU ARE AT:5G5G, COVID conspiracy theory claims 77 UK phone masts
Damaged cabling and telecommunications equipment is pictured following a fire at a phone mast, attached to the chimney at the converted Fearnley Mill residential apartment block complex in Huddersfield, northern England, on April 17, 2020. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

5G, COVID conspiracy theory claims 77 UK phone masts

By Catherine Sbeglia
Mobile UK commented that the daily rate of 5G COVID conspiracy theory attacks appears to be slowing down

Arson attacks on cell site and verbal abuse of tower workers resulting from a conspiracy theory that claims that 5G internet is behind the coronavirus outbreak is sparking outrage from telecommunications executives like Nick Jeffery, the CEO of Vodafone UK and BT’s CEO Philip Jansen, and has forced social media platforms to remove pages promoting the conspiracy theory. However, these things have not stopped the U.K. attacks, which have now mounted to more than 70.

Distrust of 5G and cellular connectivity in general has been around for some time, but this specific conspiracy theory began to gain traction in the U.K. in late March and early April, just as the number of COVID-19 infections in the region began to escalate.

Further, the false theories started to get picked up by celebrities and prominent individuals, increasing their visibility. Woody Harrelson, for example, shared a report exploring the connection between COVID-19 and 5G to his 2 million Instagram followers. And more recently, the media regulator Ofcom launched a probe into comments made by Northern Ireland TV broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, which many felt suggested that people should not be too quick to dismiss a potential link between COVID-19 and 5G.

Mobile UK, which represents Britain’s four mobile operators, reported that, as of yesterday, there have been a total of 77 phone mask attacks across the country — the majority of which were not actually 5G-enabled, and many of which provided coverage directly to hospitals.

Mobile UK did add that the rate of the attacks appears to be slowing down.

“Daily attacks are very low now but have not stopped entirely,” a spokesman said.

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

