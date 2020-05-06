Wireless infrastructure: 2020 vision

WIA’s premier industry conference, Connect (X), is going virtual this year. Connect (X): All Access will be held May 19, with a Small and Diverse Business Summit May 20-21. All virtual. All free.

WIA’s President and CEO, Jonathan Adelstein, is this week’s guest. Listen now as he shares:

What you can expect from Connect (X): All Access

The exciting new Diversity Summit debuting this year

The role the Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF) plays in championing diversity

The labor shortage pre-pandemic and what we can expect after quarantine restrictions are lifted.

How the deployment of 5G has become more critical as we’re all relying on broadband more than we ever did

WIA’s Telecommunications Education Center and the ways it’s helping bridge industry knowledge gaps

The Telecommunications Registered Apprenticeship Program and the $6M Department of Labor Grant that will help WIA improve workforce development

This episode is packed with industry news during this important time. Don’t miss it!