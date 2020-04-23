YOU ARE AT:5GElisa adds 19th 5G location to its lineup
Elisa adds 19th 5G location to its lineup

By Catherine Sbeglia
Elisa has added 5G coverage to Hyvinkää’s city center

Elisa has added 5G coverage to Hyvinkää, the 19th location in Finland offering the carrier’s next-generation services. 5G coverage in Hyvinkää is currently limited to the city center and Hakalanmäki, but will be expanding this spring, the carrier said on its website.

Because Elisa’s 5G Home Network works like a traditional fiber connection, the carrier focused on deploying in areas with a high density of detached houses, hoping to provide improved internet connectivity.

“Utilizing 5G as a home Internet connection is an excellent option, for example, if the family uses a lot of telecommunications services,” explained Sanna Sarpila, Elisa’s regional director for Uusimaa. “This can mean, for example, playing games, video conferencing and downloading large files at the same time. 5G enables connections up to ten times faster than previous mobile technologies.”

In addition to the benefits the network will provide for residents, Elisa believes that it will also aid business owners in the area.

In March, the carrier unveiled nine 5G solutions at its 5G showroom in Helsinki including a mobile app for 3D models and high-resolution live streaming,  a 360-degree virtual reality live streaming with 8K resolution and a tractor that can be controlled remotely with 5G and a 360 camera.

Elisa has so far launched 5G networks in Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere, Vantaa, Oulu, Turku, Jyväskylä, Lahti, Kuopio, Pori, Kouvola, Joensuu, Vaasa, Seinäjoki, Hyvinkää, Rauma, Raisio, Heinola and Kuusamo.

 

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

