Telenor, Ericsson launch 5G services in Norway

Telenor 5G services in Trondheim are being delivered on the 3.6 GHz band

Ericsson and Telenor switched on Norway’s first commercial 5G services at the end of last week in the city of Trondheim as part of an ongoing partnership to develop and update Telenor’s 5G radio access network (RAN).

The services in Trondheim, a city of around 200,000, are being delivered on the 3.6 GHz band and are powered by the Ericsson 5G platform.

Jenny Lindqvist, head of Northern & Central Europe, Ericsson, called Trondheim “the perfect location to launch 5G services” due to its “unique ecosystem, advanced universities and high-tech companies.”

“But this is just the beginning and we are excited to soon bring 5G to the rest of Norway,” she added.

Petter-Børre Furberg, CEO, Telenor Norway, commented that the operator is now “perfectly positioned to be at the forefront of the country’s network modernization.”

“When selecting the vendor for the RAN, we considered important factors like technical quality, ability to innovate and modernize the network, and commercial terms and conditions, as well as carrying out an extensive security evaluation,” he continued. “The full modernization of the mobile network in Norway is an ambitious undertaking and something we’re excited to carry on with Ericsson.”

Ericsson and Telenor have been working together to bring 5G to Norway since December 2019, when the operator first selected the tech supplier to deliver its nationwide 5G radio access network.

And at the end of last year, Telenor furthered those 5G piloting plans with Ericsson to include experimenting with 5G network design, vendor capabilities and new uses cases.