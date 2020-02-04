5G Talent Talk Podcast: Upgrading telecom: New Software-defined network gives us new value and fresh skills

The future of telecom is much more than an advance from 4G to 5G. The entire industry is being upgraded. It’s no longer just a vehicle for voice and data. There’s a new space for telecoms and businesses to collaborate and create solutions.

This week’s guest is Steve Canepa. He’s IBM’s Global General Manager for the Communication Sector.

He and his team help telecom providers think beyond spectrum and 5G’s benefits. They learn to develop an ecosystem where they can help their business customers create value for their own customers.

In this episode, Steve explains:

How the network is part of the business solution for customer experience.

The emergence of the telco network as a hybrid cloud platform and the emergence of edge computing and why that’s important.

The transition of telecom into a horizontal platform that is software/integration-based, rather than engineering-based.

How this open architecture lowers CapEx, OpEx, and other costs.

Examples of AI helping workers do their best work.

The opportunities for lifelong learning and how collaborating with clients, customers and employees creates a virtuous cycle of benefits.

Don’t miss hearing how the future of technology is changing the industry and the workforce landscape. Listen now and subscribe to future episodes.