More than 10 million subscribers in China are already pre-registered for 5G services

Earlier this week, China’s three state-owned wireless carriers – China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom – debuted 5G mobile services last week in what is being called the largest 5G network rollout in the world. With more than 10 million subscribers in China already pre-registered for 5G services, the rollout is expected to have a massive impact on the global state of 5G.

Following this news, Ericsson and Nokia have reportedly scored a number of 5G deals in China. Specifically, China Mobile and Ericsson will continue to work together in 2020, with China Mobile planning to purchase 4G and 5G network and core equipment from Ericsson.

China Telecom and China Unicom also intend to purchase communication equipment and services from Ericsson next year. In addition, China Unicom reportedly has plans to work with Ericsson in the area of artificial intelligence and automation technology.

Further, Ericsson and Chinese technology firm Oppo announced recently that the companies have opened a lab in Shenzhen, China, which will focus on 5G innovation. Under the new agreement, both companies say they will combine 5G technology expertise to optimize 5G products and network performance to help accelerate the large-scale global deployment of 5G. Oppo’s Reno 5G handset has been one of the first available 5G smartphones.

Nokia also won 5G contracts from China’s three major operators. The contracts, valued at $2.2 billion, cover end-to-end network deployments, equipment and services for 5G, ultra-broadband, core networks, optics, IP, software and managed services.

According to China Daily, the contracts, announced at the 2019 China International Import Expo, demonstrate the country’s “open attitude to all international players” when deploying 5G. The comment highlights China’s contrasting approach to developing next-generation connectivity when compared to other nations like the U.S., Australia and Japan, which have barred Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE from bidding for 5G contracts.