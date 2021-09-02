TBT: RIM vs NTP; CFOs love cell phones; Clamshells, sliders and swivel screens … this week in 2005

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on the sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

RIM vs NTP: Patents battle

The tumultuous legal battle between BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd. and patent-holding company NTP Inc. has coaxed some unexpected players out of the woodwork. RIM rivals Microsoft Corp. and Seven Networks Inc., along with chipmaker Intel Corp., recently filed documents in the case. The filings argue various legal minutiae, but also highlight the growing legal importance of the case. The filings from Intel, Microsoft and Seven each hinge on a key ruling in the NTP vs. RIM case. The courts have ruled that RIM’s BlackBerry offering infringes on NTP’s patents even though BlackBerry e-mails are managed from an operations center in Canada. The ruling brings into question whether U.S. patents hold sway in other countries. Specifically, Seven sides with RIM, arguing that U.S. patents should not apply in other countries. “If the panel’s ruling stands, entities such as Seven Networks Inc. can never be certain that their services and technologies will not run afoul of U.S. patent laws,” Seven wrote in its filing. Seven’s argument is especially notable because the company competes against RIM in the wireless e-mail space. Intel too backs RIM’s position, arguing that U.S. patents should not extend outside the country’s borders. … Read more

The UK gets a pre-WiMAX network

SITTINGBOURNE, United Kingdom-English regional carrier Telabria launched a pre-WiMAX network that covers 850 square miles-including 675,000 households and 60,000 businesses-in southeast England. The carrier said the network offers speeds greater than landline offerings at a lower price. “Skylink’s ability to reach far beyond copper, combined with highly competitive pricing and the merger of data and voice into one service, sets a new standard for broadband connectivity,” said Jim Baker, the carrier’s founder and chief executive officer. Telabria’s Skylink offering comes in at a variety of price points and includes calling services through Voice over Internet Protocol technology. The service is available to residential users and businesses with service-level agreements and works over a modem installed on a building’s roof. The carrier’s Skylink Pro service starts at around $92 for 1.5 megabits per second … Read more

CFOs love cell phones

MENLO PARK, Calif.-Financial executives say their cell phones are even more indispensable than laptop computers, according to a survey from Robert Half Management Resources. The staffing division of Robert Half International found that 44 percent of U.S. chief financial officers cited the mobile phone as the most indispensable portable technology they use, while 39 percent said their laptops were the tool with which they could least afford to part. Wireless handheld devices placed third, garnering 8 percent of the vote. “Reflecting the needs of today’s busy professionals, the latest cell-phone technology combines the best of both worlds, including e-mail and Internet access that allow for expanded capabilities in one tool,” said Paul McDonald, executive director of Robert Half Management Resources. … Read more

‘Mobile aficionados’ to drive video and live TV use?

DALLAS-The early market for video content and live TV services on mobile platforms will be driven by a small but dedicated group of users, according to a new report from Parks Associates. Parks said the majority of these consumers belong to a consumer segment dubbed “mobile aficionados,” which include more than 40 million Internet users. The study, “Mobile Entertainment Platforms and Services,” found 13 percent of users who own one or more portable devices are interested in having live TV capabilities integrated into those devices. Twelve percent of the 2,000 survey respondents said the ability to watch videos such as movie trailers and full-length movies is important. “The percentages of consumers interested in mobile video/TV services are smaller than those for other functions such as taking photos and listening to music,” said Yuanzhe Cai, senior analyst at Parks Associates. … Read more

Handsets of ’05: Clamshells, sliders and swivel screens

Cingular Wireless L.L.C., T-Mobile USA Inc. and device vendor i-mate were among those introducing new phones to the market. Cingular said it will sell two new clamshell-style, low-end phones from LG Electronics Co. Ltd. The LG C2000 will sell for $60 with a service contract and features an integrated speakerphone and camera. The LG C1500 will sell for $30 with a service contract and features a color screen and multimedia messaging capabilities. “Handsets like the C2000 and C1500 represent the core of LG’s promise to the consumer,” said Jon Maron, director of marketing for LG. “These handsets incorporate the latest advances in design and technology from LG and offer robust and feature-rich mobile phones across a spectrum of price points, so consumers always have a choice when they select an LG phone.” Not to be outdone, T-Mobile USA introduced the new slider-style e635 from Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The phone features a camera and speakerphone and sells for $150 with a service contract. Finally, i-mate announced it will sell an advanced Windows Mobile device on its Web site and through its retail outlets starting this month. … Read more

It’s coming! A Motorola iTunes phone! (Psst, it’s the ROKR)

Motorola Inc. plans to unveil its long-awaited iTunes-capable mobile phone Sept. 7, said an analyst familiar with the company’s plans. The device will sell through Cingular Wireless L.L.C. Roger Entner, vice president of wireless telecom with research and consulting firm Ovum, said the phone will allow users to listen to digital music from Apple Computer Corp.’s iTunes music download service. He did not provide specifics about the phone or the service. Cingular and Motorola officials were not immediately available for comment. Apple recently announced a media event scheduled for Sept. 7. However, Motorola also scheduled a media event for Sept. 7, promising “the `device formerly known as the cell phone’ is ready for its next act. Please join us for an evening of fun, music and evolution.” Motorola chief executive Ed Zander is set to give speeches at two different financial analyst meetings Sept. 7, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Both meetings are in New York. Motorola’s media event is also in New York, scheduled to start in the evening. Apple’s media event is scheduled for the morning of Sept. 7 in San Francisco. Industry has been awash in speculation on the iTunes phone since Motorola announced an iTunes partnership with Apple last year. Apple’s iTunes service works with its wildly popular iPod digital music device. … Read more

Sprint Nextel buys more of its affiliates

Sprint Nextel Corp. continued to throw money at its affiliate problems, announcing plans to acquire a pair of network partners-IWO Holdings Inc. and Gulf Coast Wireless L.P.-for more than $700 million. The deals will add more than 330,000 direct customers to Sprint Nextel’s operations and stop pending litigation between Gulf Coast Wireless and Sprint Nextel. Sprint Nextel said it will pay $427 million for IWO Holdings, including the assumption of $208 million in debt. IWO Holdings’ shareholders will receive $42.50 per share in cash, with the deal expected to close in the fourth quarter. Sprint Nextel noted the transaction value represents 10.8 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for the impact of special items for the 12 months ending June 30 and 8.5 times 2006 adjusted EBITDA. IWO Holdings, which was spun off from fellow affiliate US Unwired Inc. earlier this year following IWO Holdings’ reorganization filing, serves more than 237,000 subscribers and covers about 4.8 million potential customers in portions of New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. Sprint Nextel picked up Gulf Coast Wireless for a paltry $287.5 million, including the assumption of debt. … Read more

Verizon signs VCast deals with Shakira, John Legend

BEDMINSTER, N.J.-Verizon Wireless added to its music offerings, announcing exclusive deals with pop star Shakira and rhythm and blues artist John Legend. The carrier launched two ringtone versions of Shakira’s hit “La Tortura” as well as a ring-back tone and music video of the tune. Verizon hopes to lure users to its Vcast service by offering the video at no additional charge to new subscribers to the $15-a-month multimedia service. … Read more

