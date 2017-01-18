Telia Carrier deploys fiber optic cable linking Sweden with Russia

The new fiber system enables the carrier to offer 100G+ service in Russia and Baltic countries

Nordic company Telia Carrier has established a new route connecting Stockholm, in Sweden, with St. Petersburg via Tallinn, Estonia, and has upgraded multiple submarine cables to improve its fiber network.

The new route further diversifies the wholesale carrier’s network and the upgrade enables Telia Carrier to provide 100G+ services to carriers, content and cloud providers in the Baltics, Russia and other markets.

Telia Carrier’s mesh network extends in different directions reaching multiple cities including Riga, Latvia and Helsinki, Finland.

As St. Petersburg and Moscow are important transit points for Asian traffic, the new route also allows Telia Carrier to service the increase in traffic coming into Europe from Asia via terrestrial cable routes from the East as well as directly from Russia, the company said.

The subsea cables reaching across the Baltic Sea have been upgraded using coherent Flex-Grid technology allowing Telia Carrier to offer 100G, and future 150G and 200G services.

“As our network becomes more meshed throughout Eastern Europe and the Baltics, we are continuing to build out eastward to stay ahead of content demand and the resulting backbone traffic in the region,” said Johan Godal, global product manager, wavelength and network outsourcing services at Telia Carrier. “By extending the route from Sweden to Russia and upgrading the submarine cables in the Baltic Sea, we can now offer high capacity and low latency services via a highly-meshed network throughout the region.”

Hawaki Submarine Cable, TE SubCom complete route survey for transpacific cable system

In related news, Hawaki Submarine Cable and TE SubCom have completed the route survey for the 14,000 kilometer Hawaiki trans-Pacific cable system, linking Australia and New Zealand with the United States.

With the successful completion of the survey, the companies remain on track to complete the deployment of the submarine cable in mid-2018.

The cable system will also link to Hawaii and American Samoa, with options to expand to several other South Pacific islands including New Caledonia, Fiji and Tonga.

“The information garnered from the recently completed deep water route survey will be instrumental in ensuring the long-term viability of the cable system, and we are thrilled with the progress on the cable and repeater manufacturing efforts. Installation will begin later in 2017 and a fully lit system that should positively impact the entire region is soon to follow,” Hakaiki CEO and co-founder Remi Galasso said.