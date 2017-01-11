ZTE joins Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson in 5G Automotive Association

The 5G Automotive Association was formed last year by German car makers, telecoms vendors and chip makers

Chinese vendor ZTE announced it has become a member of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), which was established in September last year by German car makers Audi, BMW and Daimler, as well as telco vendors Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia, and chip makers Intel and Qualcomm.

“ZTE is delighted to be a member of the 5GAA. ZTE is stepping up efforts in key 5G technologies and has made breakthroughs in channel coding, massive MIMO, network virtualization and slicing, and accurate positioning. All these achievements will make a fresh user experience possible for the smart Internet of Vehicles,” said Bai Gang, general manager of the 5G product sector of ZTE. “As an M-ICT enabler, ZTE will work together with partners to promote the smart Internet of Vehicles and global cross-industry collaboration.”

ZTE said it is committed to building a set of secure, open and shared terminal-pipe-cloud platform and environment for the smart Internet of Vehicles. ZTE offers ubiquitous wireless connections and an operating system platform as well as devices-in-vehicle, such as 4G multi-mode modules T-BOX, on-board diagnostics (OBD) and Wi-Fi-in-car modules to address security, control and information needs. ZTE also has extensive expertise in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) field, with a variety of solutions covering traffic control, transportation management, emergency telecommunications cluster (ETC) and information service.

The 5GAA will develop, test and promote communications solutions, support standardization and accelerate commercial availability and global market penetration. The main activities of the association include defining and harmonizing use cases, technical requirements and implementation strategies; supporting standardization and regulatory bodies, certification and approval processes; addressing vehicle-to-everything technology requirements, such as wireless connectivity, security, privacy, authentication, distributed cloud architectures and more, as well as running joint innovation and development projects leading to integrated solutions, interoperability testing, large scale pilots and trial deployments.

Other members include China Telecom, NTT Docomo, Vodafone, Ford, Gemalto, LG, SK Telecom, T-Mobile, Rohde & Schwarz and Verizon, among others