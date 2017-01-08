AT&T creates new dedicated IoT starter kit for Amazon Web Services

Back in July, AT&T released its all-in-one IoT Starter Kit to help devs create internet of things (IoT) projects. It provides tools and services to prototype new IoT solutions.

AT&T announced at its developers summit last week it will make it even easier to connect any USB-based device with a lighter version of the original Starter Kit.

The company also introduced a dedicated kit for the AWS IoT service, and integrating support for PubNub’s Data Stream Network while launching a challenge for developers who build projects with the Starter Kit and PubNub.

AT&T Starter Kit version

AT&T and Avnet created a dedicated AT&T IoT Starter Kit for AWS. The kit lets developers build their own solutions using AT&T IoT and AWS IoT. It also allows a developer to use AT&T’s network and application level security.

The kit includes:

LTE Cat-1 modem

SIM with 300 MB of prepaid data good for 6 months in the US & Mexico

Two antennas

Two USB cables and a USB plug

NXP K64F development board

A microSD card for storing security credentials and configuration

The company also announced a new AT&T LTE IoT Add-on Kit, which includes all the cellular components of the original AT&T IoT Starter Kit, but eliminates the host controller board, so one can connect via USB using a Raspberry Pi. This new kit is available now for $59.

It includes:

LTE Cat-1 modem

SIM with 300 MB of prepaid data good for six months in the US and Mexico

Two antennas

Two USB cables and a USB plug

Finally, AT&T announced it would provide native support within AT&T Flow Designer for PubNub’s Data Stream Network (DSN) and and API, which provides low latency and 2-way messaging for every device, at massive scale.

To encourage developers to push their limits, AT&T created the Realtime AT&T IoT Starter Kit Challenge using the AT&T IoT Starter Kit and PubNub’s data stream network. Projects will be accepted through February for a chance to win prizes.