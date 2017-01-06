The future of 5G: What to expect in 2017

The road to 5G

Glenn Laxdal, CTO and head of strategy at Ericsson North America, hosted a session at this year’s AT&T Developers Conference titled “The Road to 5G.” He outlined how the upcoming mobile network will influence the internet of things.

He opened by citing the growth of IoT at 29 billion connected devices by 2022, and the anticipated 100 million+ 5G subscriptions over that same time period. Laxdal says data traffic for smartphones is expected to grow fivefold between 2016 and 2022.

He went on to describe how different regions are prioritizing the advent of 5G:

North and South America Fixed wireless access, transfer from macro to small cell

Europe New use cases, Industry 4.0 (operators seeking new revenue streams)

North Asia Mobile broadband (5G multi-vehicular testing)



One of 5Gs most important features will be new use cases that arise from both its high and low frequencies. Laxdal broke those use cases up into three groups:

Massive machine-type communication Smart building, asset tracking, fleet management, smart metering, smart agriculture, capillary networks

Critical machine-type communication Traffic safety, industrial apps and control, remote manufacturing, training surgery

Enhanced broadband Smartphone, home, enterprises, venues, mobile/wireless, non-SIM, 4K/8K resolution, broadcasting, virtual and augmented reality



Other things we can expect to see from 5G in 2017 include gigabit LTE devices using aggregate 4×4 MIMO. Within 5G, CAT-M and NB-IoT will be instrumental in enabling the creation of new IoT use cases, and enabling technologies like network function virtualization and software defined networks will lead the way.

LTE will stay around

LTE’s evolution will allow it to work together with New Radio. In the lower LTE spectrum, 5G will receive the advantage of coverage, whereas in the higher 5G spectrum it will receive capacity.

With key enhancements related to New Radio like beamforming and massive MIMO, you can being to take maximum advantage of the spectrum. 3D beam-forming will be used for coverage, whereas MIMO will be used for capacity.

Implementation difficulties

Laxdal says a fixed connection to the home can be very expensive, so new possibilities are arising that will help bring a more direct coverage route to users. He says a mixture of direct fiber and wireless will be used to balance performance and cost, and that Ericsson’s test show a higher antenna point results in significantly between performance and lower path-loss. In fact, if you aim for 100 mbps, a 6 meter high radio will reach a 350 meter site (100-120 homes in neighborhood). If you increase the transmitter height to 12 meters you expand to 500 meters (200 homes).

Laxdal says the building blocks for 5G are already in place. Where 2016 was a year for use cases, we should expect 2017 to be filled with trials for developments that will launch in 2018.