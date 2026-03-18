Orange Business boosts AI portfolio with new launches

Christel Heydemann, CEO at Orange Group, emphasized the company’s internal use of its own platforms

In sum – what to know:

Sovereign enterprise – Orange Business launched collaboration, AI, and voice solutions built on European infrastructure, targeting data control and regulatory compliance.

Shift to agentic AI – New platform enables deployment of AI agents to automate enterprise workflows with governance and cost controls.

Trust as differentiation – Orange highlights internal use of its own platforms to reinforce credibility and compete with global providers.

Orange Business has introduced a set of enterprise offerings spanning collaboration software, AI infrastructure and voice communications, reflecting a broader shift toward sovereign digital services and operational AI integration.

During the Orange Business Summit 2026, taking place this week in Paris, France, the company launched Live Collaboration, a suite of workplace tools hosted on its Cloud Avenue SecNum platform in France. The offering combines email, videoconferencing, telephony, collaborative workspaces, and enterprise integration features under a single contract, with Orange Business managing operations end-to-end.

The platform is positioned as an alternative to dominant global collaboration providers, particularly for organizations seeking greater control over data and costs. It is built on a European software stack and designed to meet requirements around data residency and regulatory compliance.

This positioning aligns with comments from Christel Heydemann, the CEO of Orange Group, who emphasized the company’s internal use of its own platforms. “We drink our own orange juice,” she said in a LinkedIn post, adding that Orange relies on the same infrastructure, platforms, and cybersecurity solutions it delivers to customers. She described this as a “trust guarantee,” noting that Orange Business is evaluated internally against strict performance and security requirements.

In parallel, Orange Business introduced Live Intelligence Studio, an extension of its AI platform developed with LangChain. The platform enables enterprises to design, deploy, and manage AI agents capable of executing multi-step workflows, with tools for monitoring performance, controlling costs, and governing usage.

“We are moving from AI chatbots to a new era where AI agents can autonomously perform complex tasks,” said Usman Javaid, chief product and marketing officer at Orange Business.

The platform supports modular deployment using multiple large language models and integrates capabilities such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and API connectors. It is hosted within European infrastructure and includes centralized governance features to oversee AI agent activity, the company explained.

A third announcement made by Orange Business during its summit focused on enterprise communications, where the company is introducing new voice-related capabilities aimed at improving trust and automation. These include branded calling, which displays verified caller identity on mobile devices, and deepfake detection technologies integrated through partners such as Sensity and Reality Defender.

Orange Business is also expanding AI integration into contact center and telephony systems. Its “agentic telephony” approach uses AI to manage parts of call interactions, including context understanding and next-step recommendations. The company said it is working with Microsoft to explore integration with Microsoft Teams Phone, as well as extending capabilities to platforms like Cisco Webex.

Taken together, the three launches show a coordinated strategy centered on “trusted” digital infrastructure. Rather than competing purely on features, Orange Business is positioning itself around sovereignty, governance, and integration.

The CEO’s emphasis on “using its own solutions” reinforces this positioning. By highlighting internal adoption, Orange is attempting to differentiate on operational credibility, and trust, a message increasingly used by European providers seeking to compete with hyperscalers.

By offering a full stack—from collaboration to AI agents to communications—Orange Business is attempting to provide a regional alternative with tighter control over data and operations.

At the same time, the announcements highlight a broader industry shift from standalone AI tools toward embedded automation.